Graña y Montero S.A.A. to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

LIMA, Peru, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Graña y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) (BVL:GRAMONC1) cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2018 Conference Call.
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
1:00p.m. New York Time
12:00p.m. Lima Time
Presenting for Grupo Graña y Montero:
Luis Diaz Olivero - Chief Executive Officer
Mónica Miloslavich Hart – Chief Financial Officer
To access the call, please dial:
1-866-267-4494 from within the U.S.
1-412-380-2002 from outside the U.S.
Please ask to join the Graña y Montero Call
There will be a simultaneous webcast presentation to accompany these results available at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1116/25456
Grupo Graña y Montero will report its First Quarter 2018 Consolidated Earnings on Thursday, April 26, 2018, after the market closes. The report will also be available at: http://investorrelations.granaymontero.com.pe/
