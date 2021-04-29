Granada Hills Charter Named 2021 California Distinguished School

GRANADA HILLS, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granada Hills Charter (GHC) has been named a 2021 California Distinguished School based on its outstanding student outcomes, including high-level performances in English Language Arts and math and its excellent graduation rate and the preparedness of students to succeed in college.

"Although the past year has been a difficult one, our teachers and staff have maintained a focus on providing our students the highest-quality education, one that challenges and inspires them," said Brian Bauer, GHC's Executive Director. "We are fortunate to have educators who are creative and innovative, and a support structure to foster them as we all work towards one purpose: serving our students and preparing them for success in their lives."

The California Department of Education (CDE) awards the Distinguished School designation based on school performance and progress on state measurements highlighted on the California School Dashboard. The measures include test scores, suspension rates and a school's climate as judged by students, parents and other stakeholders.

The CDE released a first set of 102 award-winning schools in March and followed with 120 additional schools in late April. The awards alternate each year between elementary schools and then middle and high schools.

"These additional high schools join the ranks of all 2021 California Distinguished Schools who are being recognized for this distinction because of their exceptional record to provide for all students and their commitment to data-driven efforts that prepare students for college and career," Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement. "Our thanks go to the entire communities surrounding these schools, including the teachers, administrators, and classified employees as well as the students and their families who, through teamwork, all accomplished this impressive achievement together."

About Granada Hills Charter: Granada Hills Charter, the largest charter school in the nation, is an independent public school in the San Fernando Valley. A fiscally independent conversion charter school, Granada Hills Charter has a current student enrollment of more than 5,400 in grades transitional kindergarten through 12. Both programs, TK-8 and 9-12, have a combined annual student wait list of nearly 4,000. The School's student population is one of the most diverse, with more than 40 languages other than English spoken at home and over 60 nationalities represented. Nearly 50 percent of students are eligible for the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program. As a 501c3 non-profit benefit corporation, the School's Governing Board is the legal entity overseeing all school policy and its $60 million operating budget. The School is ranked "#1 Best Public Elementary School in California," "#1 Best Charter Middle School in California" and "#1 Best Charter High School in Los Angeles County" by Niche.com in the 2021 Best Schools rankings.

SOURCE Granada Hills Charter

Related Links

ghctk12.com

