GRANADA HILLS CHARTER NAMED TO ADVANCED PLACEMENT SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Granada Hills Charter recognized for student success in Advanced Placement program while broadening access

GRANADA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College Board announced that Granada Hills Charter (GHC) has been named to the Advanced Placement® Program (AP) School Honor Roll, earning Gold distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools earn this national recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

Granada Hills Charter had 68% of seniors who took at least one AP exam during high school, 51% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP exam, and 27% of seniors who took five or more AP exams.

Celebrating its 20th year as an independent public charter school, GHC continually has increased the breadth of the AP courses it offers in order to best serve its diverse student body. GHC now offers 30 AP courses across 140 sections. Fifty-eight of GHC's highly trained staff teach an AP course.

"AP courses are one of the most valuable and educationally impactful ways we are able to provide our students with innovative curricula that challenge their curiosity and stretch them academically," said GHC's Testing and Data Specialist, John Teves. "Whether it is to get a head start on their college requirements or prepare them for a career that excites them, AP courses serve our students extremely well. At GHC, we are fortunate to have excellent, creative teachers who can meet our students' educational needs, including through these classes. We also are lucky that our student body consists of young people with far-ranging interests and the desire to learn and challenge themselves."

Taking AP courses demonstrates to college admissions officers that students have sought the most challenging curriculum available to them, and research indicates that students who score a 3 or higher on an AP Exam typically experience greater academic success in college and are more likely to earn a college degree than non-AP students.

"AP represents an opportunity for students to stand out to colleges, earn college credit and placement, and potentially boost their grade point averages," said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program. "The schools have shown that they can expand access to these college-level courses and still drive high performance – they represent the best of our AP program."

About Granada Hills Charter: Named by the California Department of Education (CDE) as a California Distinguished School based on its outstanding student outcomes, Granada Hills Charter (GHC) is the largest public charter school in the nation. As an independent public charter serving students in grades TK-12, the School has a student enrollment of nearly 6,000 walking the breezeways on two sites, the Zelzah high school campus and the new Devonshire TK-8 campus. The School has an annual waitlist of 4,000+ hopeful students seeking the excellent and diverse curricular, extracurricular, and athletic opportunities of a vibrant comprehensive school. GHC's student population is one of the most diverse, with more than 40 languages spoken and over 60 nationalities represented, and 50% socioeconomically disadvantaged including foster youth. As a 501c3 non-profit benefit corporation, the School's Board Of Directors is the legal entity overseeing all school policy and its $92 million operating budget. GHC is ranked "#1 Best Public Elementary School in California," "#1 Best Charter Middle School in California" and "#1 Best Charter High School in Los Angeles County" by Niche.com in the 2021 Best Schools rankings.

About the College Board Advanced Placement Program: College Board's Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) enables students to pursue college-level studies—with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both—while still in high school. Through AP courses in 38 subjects, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments, and see many sides of an issue—skills that prepare them for college and beyond.

