Granahan Investment Management Named One of Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Fifth Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), a majority employee-owned boutique small-cap equity specialist, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing. The 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Based in Waltham, Mass., GIM was founded by investment professionals with a passion for small-cap growth equities and a focus on bottom-up stock selection. GIM has also been instrumental in the Wall Street Development Accelerator (WSDA) program, formed in 2019 to promote diversity in the investment management industry. WSDA's alumni have secured positions in equity research, investment management, consulting, investment banking and the broader corporate world.

"Granahan is committed to fostering an environment where curiosity, collaboration, and purpose thrive, and we are honored to be recognized by P&I once again," said Jane White, CEO of GIM. "We believe these qualities are essential for attracting talented people, supporting their careers, and helping our clients meet their goals."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Pensions & Investments Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients and businesses succeed.''

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth about 20% of the evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth about 80% of the evaluation, consisted of a survey to measure employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025

About Granahan Investment Management

Granahan Investment Management, Inc. (GIM), founded in 1985, is a small cap equity specialist with broad employee ownership and approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management and advisement as of Sept. 30, 2025. The firm offers U.S. microcap, small cap, and SMID strategies for institutions and high net worth individuals worldwide. For more information, visit www.granahan.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit P&I at www.pionline.com.

Media contacts:

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Newton Park PR, LLC

+1 847-507-2229

[email protected]

Kathy Panagopoulos

Newton Park PR, LLC

+1 773-710-7433

[email protected]

SOURCE Granahan Investment Management