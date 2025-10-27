Granata Bio Corporation and Georgetown Equity Partners Announce Joint Venture to Develop a Novel, Next-Generation Form of Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

BOSTON and DENVER, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granata Bio Corporation, a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing fertility and reproductive health, and Georgetown Equity Partners (GEP) today announced the formation of a joint venture to develop hypoglycosylated follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), a next-generation recombinant therapeutic based on intellectual property licensed from the University of Colorado Anschutz.

Advancing FSH Beyond Its Menopausal Origins

Glycosylation of gonadotropin hormones influences safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity. Currently approved recombinant FSH products are fully glycosylated, mirroring early preparations derived from postmenopausal urine. Contrastingly, in women of reproductive age, the hypoglycosylated FSH glycoforms predominate.

"Our research with mouse genetic models has shown that hypoglycosylated FSH enhances intracellular signaling, leading to stronger downstream activity and better granulosa cell function compared to those by the menopausal form," said Dr. T. Rajendra Kumar, Professor and The Makowski Family Endowed Chair, at the University of Colorado Anschutz. "These findings suggest the potential for improved follicular recruitment and a greater yield of mature, high-quality oocytes, and additional potential secondary benefits associated with increased estrogen production."

Joint Venture to Accelerate Development

The new joint venture, GTE Bio, LLC, will provide funding, and Granata Bio will lead development, including CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and controls), preclinical, and clinical programs to advance hypoglycosylated FSH into first-in-human studies.

"I have followed Dr. Kumar's research for years and am excited to help translate it into a therapeutic option for patients," said Dr. William Schoolcraft, Founder of GEP. "Granata Bio has established itself as a leader in fertility drug development, and together we aim to bring forward a therapy that better reflects reproductive biology."

"Granata Bio is investing in programs that can improve outcomes for patients," said Evan Sussman, Chief Executive Officer of Granata Bio. "Exploring a better version of FSH, grounded in reproductive biology, offers the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes in IVF."

About Granata Bio Corporation

Granata Bio is a biopharma company that aims to shape the future of reproductive health by reimagining what's possible to help build families. Founded in 2018, the company is dedicated to developing and accelerating fertility treatments that expand therapeutic choices and improve access and affordability. The company credits its deep expertise in fertility, strong strategic partnerships, and commitment to steady progress with driving consistent milestone achievements across its innovative pipeline. Visit www.granata.bio to learn more.

About Georgetown Equity Partners

Georgetown Equity Partners is an investment firm that partners with founders and operators to scale transformative companies in life sciences, medical technology, and healthcare services. GEP was founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft, a pioneer in fertility treatment who has been instrumental in advancing reproductive medicine. For more information, visit www.gtepartners.com.

