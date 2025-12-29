Grand Avenue Dental Studio Expands Team with Dr. Annie Jamison, Bringing Advanced Implant and Surgical Expertise to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Avenue Dental Studio has announced that Annie Jamison, DDS, has joined its team of dentists, further strengthening the practice's implant and surgical dentistry services for Chickasha-area patients. Dr. Jamison sees patients at the practice's longstanding location at 720 West Grand Avenue in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Dr. Annie Jamison

"From my first meeting with the team, it was clear they truly value relationships and take the time to listen to each of our patients," said Dr. Jamison. "I'm honored to join a practice that has cared for Chickasha families for decades and built such a strong reputation for kindness and clinical excellence. I look forward to bringing my training in complex, implant, and surgical dentistry to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles."

Dr. Jamison earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry in Oklahoma City. During her time at OU College of Dentistry, she was recognized with multiple honors, including the Michael E. Lindley Award for leadership and involvement in the American Student Dental Association, as well as the Comprehensive Care Clinic Award for ethics, clinical skills, and patient care.

Following dental school, Dr. Jamison completed a one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. This additional training allowed her to deepen her experience in surgical, cosmetic, and complex general dentistry.

At Grand Avenue Dental Studio, Dr. Jamison has broadened the practice to include implant and surgical dentistry, helping patients restore function and aesthetics with durable, natural-looking results. Her clinical approach emphasizes careful planning, clear communication, and collaboration with patients to design treatment plans that fit their goals. She is committed to blending innovative digital technology with a warm, approachable manner that helps patients feel at ease.

Outside the office, Dr. Jamison enjoys yoga, running, tennis, and spending time with family and friends. She is an enthusiastic supporter of University of Oklahoma athletics and is active in her church community. Dr. Jamison is a member of the American Dental Association, the Oklahoma Dental Association, and the Oklahoma Association of Women Dentists.

For more than 40 years, Grand Avenue Dental Studio has provided patient-focused dental care for individuals and families in Chickasha and the surrounding communities. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services for all ages, from young children to grandparents, delivered by a team that prioritizes comfort, relationships, and long-term oral health.

Today, Grand Avenue Dental Studio features three dentists, Dr. Richard Dillon, Dr. Stacy Revels, and Dr. Annie Jamison, supported by an experienced clinical and business team. The practice utilizes advanced technology such as digital scanners, implant planning tools, and CBCT imaging to support accurate diagnosis and modern treatment options, while maintaining a welcoming, small-town atmosphere.

Grand Avenue Dental Studio provides a full suite of dental services, including:

Preventive dentistry, including exams, cleanings, and oral cancer screenings

Restorative care such as fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures

Dental implants and implant-retained restorations

Cosmetic dentistry, including veneers and teeth whitening

Sedation and periodontal therapy for complex or anxious cases

Treatment for TMJ disorders, sleep apnea, and dental emergencies

About Grand Avenue Dental Studio

Grand Avenue Dental Studio is a family dental practice serving Chickasha, Oklahoma, for more than 40 years, combining advanced technology with a caring, relationship-driven approach. The team is dedicated to creating a comfortable environment, listening closely to patient concerns, and tailoring treatment plans to support healthy, confident smiles at every stage of life.

Grand Avenue Dental Studio is located at 720 West Grand Avenue, Chickasha, OK 73018, and can be found online at https://www.grandavedental.com or reached by phone at (405) 224-1311. Prospective patients interested in learning more about the practice or scheduling an appointment are encouraged to contact the office or visit the website for additional information.

