Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe Announces Partnership With Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa

The Blues-Rock legend is thoughtful and when it comes to partnerships. When the opportunity came forward about teaming up with Grand Brulot, Joe didn't have to give it a second thought. Joe's partner Roy Weisman at J&R Adventures agreed that both brands stood for high quality and excellence in their respective categories. "Blending the partnership, at this time, made sense," said Weisman.

"Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe is one of the most exciting new spirits hitting the market today, and I personally think the product is fantastic," said Bonamassa. "Nothing tastes better while on the road or relaxing after a show and I am excited to share with my fans, who I am sure will love it as much as I do — enjoy a bit of the finest," he added.

Loyal fans will get to experience this duo, firsthand, as the two will offer premier Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe to the 2021-2022 U.S. and European concert tour schedule at the different venues, in area stores, bars and restaurants over the next year. Beginning this October and into August of 2022, you can expect Joe Bonamassa and Grand Brulot to be in a city near you.

Grand Brulot is handcrafted from the Tardy family in Cognac, France, founded in 1880 and masterfully aged alongside a blend of Ecuadorian Robusta coffee and French Brandy. Grand Brulot launched in France, the UK and in the U.S. in 2018. The brand wanted to introduce a product that would push the boundaries of the spirit's market. Grand Brulot brings together two of the world's most popular drinks; coffee and Cognac, into one sophisticated and complex 80 proof spirit. The process results in a full-bodied sip that perfectly pairs with Bonamassa's smooth and powerhouse aesthetic. Grand Brulot has been enjoyed in the now top trending Espresso Martini, neat and in classic cocktails, earning world-wide acclaim.

"With Joe we found the next level of perfect pairings - an ideal artist that represents the allure and quality we strive to produce in every bottle of Grand Brulot - he is a master of alchemy in his own right," said Co-Founder and CEO Francisco Tonarely. "Joe matches this energy we bring to the market, coupled with his more than 9 million fans, who embrace the same ideals. "They are passionate about music, drink, great experiences, moments with friends, destinations and culture," added Tonarely.

Grand Brulot is expected to be a hit for Bonamassa fans in the U.S. and abroad--evoking a smoldering and electrifying aura like no other. The two together bring spirits and music together to taste and sound like concentrated richness.

To learn more about tour dates, please visit: https://jbonamassa.com and https://grandbrulot.com .

About Grand Brulot

A new take on an 18th century French tradition and a tribute to an infamous New Orleans cocktail, Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Café is the exquisite result of Cognac, coffee and lore seamlessly blended. Centuries ago, the French introduced the concept of spiking their coffee with brandy to create a digestif and, in 2018, Grand Brulot revived that custom with a new recipe, uniting VSOP Cognac with rich Robusta Coffee from Ecuador. It is the meticulous blend of these two beautiful liquids that makes Grand Brulot so spectacular. Grand Brulot is proud to be in France as well as the UK, with plans to expand to other countries as well as 10 states in the U.S. before FY22.

About Joe Bonamassa

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. As a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 24th #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart (more than any other artist) with his last album Royal Tea, Joe is only in his early 40s and he's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue of music. Joe's highly anticipated new studio album "Time Clocks" is set to release on October 29th. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date, all on his own label J&R Adventures, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums and adventurous side projects. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, producing, or working with other artists to spur new music. He's been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazine.

SOURCE Grand Brulot