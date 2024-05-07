GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

PHOENIX, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), ("GCE" or the "Company"), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 23 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Service revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $274.7 million , an increase of $24.6 million , or 9.8%, as compared to service revenue of $250.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 116,952 at March 31, 2024 , an increase of 7.7% over enrollments at March 31, 2023 and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to the service revenue impact of the increased room, board and other ancillary revenues at GCU in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period. In addition, service revenue per student for Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generates a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The increase in revenue per student in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was also positively impacted by the timing of the Spring semester for the ground traditional campus. The Spring semester started one day earlier in 2024 than in 2023, which had the effect of shifting $2.1 million in service revenue from the second quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2024 in comparison to the prior year. The additional day for leap year in 2024 added additional service revenue of $1.5 million as compared to the prior year.

was , an increase of , or 9.8%, as compared to service revenue of for the three months ended . The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 116,952 at , an increase of 7.7% over enrollments at and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to the service revenue impact of the increased room, board and other ancillary revenues at GCU in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior year period. In addition, service revenue per student for Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generates a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The increase in revenue per student in the three months ended was also positively impacted by the timing of the Spring semester for the ground traditional campus. The Spring semester started one day earlier in 2024 than in 2023, which had the effect of shifting in service revenue from the second quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2024 in comparison to the prior year. The additional day for leap year in 2024 added additional service revenue of as compared to the prior year. Partner enrollments totaled 120,788 at March 31, 2024 as compared to 112,588 at March 31 , 2023. University partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites were 4,486, an increase of 4.0% over enrollments at March 31, 2023 , which includes 650 and 360 GCU students at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. We opened five new off-campus classroom and laboratory sites in the year ended December 31, 2023 and two sites in the three months ended March 31, 2024 increasing the total number of these sites to 42 at March 31 , 2024. Enrollments for GCU ground students were 22,965 at March 31, 2024 up from 22,568 at March 31 , 2023. GCU online enrollments were 93,987 at March 31, 2024 , up from 86,065 at March 31, 2023 , an increase of 9.2% between years.

as compared to 112,588 at , 2023. University partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites were 4,486, an increase of 4.0% over enrollments at , which includes 650 and 360 GCU students at and 2023, respectively. We opened five new off-campus classroom and laboratory sites in the year ended and two sites in the three months ended increasing the total number of these sites to 42 at , 2024. Enrollments for GCU ground students were 22,965 at up from 22,568 at , 2023. GCU online enrollments were 93,987 at , up from 86,065 at , an increase of 9.2% between years. Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $84.5 million , an increase of $10.0 million as compared to $74.5 million for the same period in 2023. The operating margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was 30.8% and 29.8%, respectively. The first quarter operating margin was positively impacted on a year over year basis by the timing difference between years in the start of the Spring semester for GCU's ground traditional campus and an extra day in 2024 for leap year.

was , an increase of as compared to for the same period in 2023. The operating margin for the three months ended and 2023 was 30.8% and 29.8%, respectively. The first quarter operating margin was positively impacted on a year over year basis by the timing difference between years in the start of the Spring semester for GCU's ground traditional campus and an extra day in 2024 for leap year. Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $20.2 million , an increase of $3.2 million , or 18.5%, as compared to income tax expense of $17.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . Our effective tax rate was 22.9% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 22.3% during the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the effective tax rate was favorably impacted by excess tax benefits of $1.5 million as compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate increased year over year due to higher taxable income and in the first quarter of 2023 the effective tax rate was favorably impacted by state income tax refunds.

was , an increase of , or 18.5%, as compared to income tax expense of for the three months ended . Our effective tax rate was 22.9% during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 22.3% during the first quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the effective tax rate was favorably impacted by excess tax benefits of as compared to in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate increased year over year due to higher taxable income and in the first quarter of 2023 the effective tax rate was favorably impacted by state income tax refunds. Net income increased 14.2% to $68.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $59.6 million for the same period in 2023. As adjusted net income was $69.6 million and $61.3 million for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

for the first quarter of 2024, compared to for the same period in 2023. As adjusted net income was and for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Diluted net income per share was $2.29 and $1.94 for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was $2.35 and $2.00 for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

and for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. As adjusted diluted net income per share was and for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13.8% to $98.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $86.6 million for the same period in 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our liquidity position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents and investments increased by $46.2 million between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, which was largely attributable to cash flows from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 exceeding share repurchases, changes in our investment balances and capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and investments were $290.7 million and $244.5 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

2024 Outlook

Q2 2024:

Service revenue of between $222.0 million and $224.0 million ;

and ; Operating margin of between 16.5% and 17.0%;

Effective tax rate of 24.9%;

Diluted EPS of between $1.02 and $1.06 ; and

and ; and 29.4 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.05 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.07 and $1.11.

Q3 2024:

Service revenue of between $236.5 million and $244.0 million ;

and ; Operating margin of between 20.4% and 22.2%;

Effective tax rate of 24.9%;

Diluted EPS of between $1.30 and $1.46 ; and

and ; and 29.1 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.05 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $1.35 and $1.51.

Q4 2024:

Service revenue of between $287.0 million and $299.0 million ;

and ; Operating margin of between 34.9% and 37.0%;

Effective tax rate of 22.8%;

Diluted EPS of between $2.75 and $3.03 ; and

and ; and 28.9 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.6 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $2.81 and $3.09.

Full Year 2024:

Service revenue of between $1,020.2 million and $1,041.7 million ;

and ; Operating margin of between 26.4% and 27.6%;

Effective tax rate of 23.5%;

Diluted EPS between $7.35 and $7.82 ; and

and ; and 29.3 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $6.5 million, which equates to a $0.22 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, Non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $7.57 and $8.04.

About Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("GCE"), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 23 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has over 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, content development, faculty recruitment and training, among others. For more information about GCE visit the Company's website at www.gce.com.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., 2600 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017, www.gce.com.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023 (In thousands, except per share data)











Service revenue

$ 274,675

$ 250,125 Costs and expenses:











Technology and academic services



39,125



37,512 Counseling services and support



82,884



73,349 Marketing and communication



55,353



52,894 General and administrative



10,730



9,788 Amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105 Total costs and expenses



190,197



175,648 Operating income



84,478



74,477 Interest expense



(2)



(19) Investment interest and other



3,729



2,153 Income before income taxes



88,205



76,611 Income tax expense



20,195



17,047 Net income

$ 68,010

$ 59,564 Earnings per share:











Basic income per share

$ 2.31

$ 1.96 Diluted income per share

$ 2.29

$ 1.94 Basic weighted average shares outstanding



29,459



30,461 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



29,639



30,638

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets





As of March 31,

As of December 31, (In thousands, except par value)

2024

2023 ASSETS:



(Unaudited)





Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 196,208

$ 146,475 Investments



94,485



98,031 Accounts receivable, net



111,710



78,811 Insurance receivable



25,500



— Income taxes receivable



38



1,316 Other current assets



16,512



12,889 Total current assets



444,453



337,522 Property and equipment, net



172,186



169,699 Right-of-use assets



90,135



92,454 Amortizable intangible assets, net



166,276



168,381 Goodwill



160,766



160,766 Other assets



1,755



1,641 Total assets

$ 1,035,571

$ 930,463 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 29,827

$ 17,676 Accrued compensation and benefits



24,785



31,358 Accrued liabilities



57,608



26,725 Income taxes payable



26,300



10,250 Deferred revenue



10,270



— Current portion of lease liability



11,336



11,024 Total current liabilities



160,126



97,033 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



28,454



26,749 Other long-term liabilities



1,583



410 Lease liability, less current portion



85,961



88,257 Total liabilities



276,124



212,449 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 54,087 and 53,970 shares issued and 29,839 and 29,953 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



541



540 Treasury stock, at cost, 24,248 and 24,017 shares of common stock at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



(1,879,697)



(1,849,693) Additional paid-in capital



325,994



322,512 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(113)



(57) Retained earnings



2,312,722



2,244,712 Total stockholders' equity



759,447



718,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,035,571

$ 930,463

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, (In thousands)

2024

2023













Cash flows provided by operating activities:











Net income

$ 68,010

$ 59,564 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Share-based compensation



3,483



3,369 Depreciation and amortization



6,653



5,537 Amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105 Deferred income taxes



1,724



1,816 Other, including fixed asset disposals



(208)



410 Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable from university partners



(32,899)



(25,158) Other assets



(3,757)



(4,625) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities



335



419 Accounts payable



11,970



1,953 Accrued liabilities



(51)



(6,294) Income taxes receivable/payable



17,328



14,225 Deferred revenue



10,270



9,678 Net cash provided by operating activities



84,963



62,999 Cash flows used in investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(8,979)



(8,587) Additions of amortizable content



(72)



(244) Purchases of investments



(19,381)



(52,556) Proceeds from sale or maturity of investments



23,172



24,253 Net cash used in investing activities



(5,260)



(37,134) Cash flows used in financing activities:











Repurchase of common shares and shares withheld in lieu of income taxes



(29,970)



(41,234) Net cash used in financing activities



(29,970)



(41,234) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



49,733



(15,369) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



146,475



120,409 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 196,208

$ 105,040 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid for interest

$ 2

$ 19 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 295

$ 230 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities











Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 2,091

$ 973 Insurance receivable for litigation settlement to be paid by insurance

$ 25,500

$ — Excise tax on treasury stock repurchases

$ 34

$ 187

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, less interest income and other gain (loss) recognized on investments, plus income tax expense, and plus depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for (i) contributions to private Arizona school tuition organizations in lieu of the payment of state income taxes; (ii) share-based compensation, and (iii) unusual charges or gains, such as litigation and regulatory reserves, impairment charges and asset write-offs, and exit or lease termination costs. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance. We also make certain compensation decisions based, in part, on our operating performance, as measured by Adjusted EBITDA. All of the adjustments made in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA are adjustments to items that management does not consider to be reflective of our core operating performance. Management considers our core operating performance to be that which can be affected by our managers in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period and does not consider the items for which we make adjustments (as listed above) to be reflective of our core performance.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA allows us to compare our current operating results with corresponding historical periods and with the operational performance of other companies in our industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense, including the impact of write-offs of deferred financing costs when companies refinance their indebtedness), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense), and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying operating performance. We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of performance.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, investors should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments described above. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine, or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool in that, among other things it does not reflect:

cash expenditures for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;





changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital requirements;





interest expense, or the cash required to replace assets that are being depreciated or amortized; and





the impact on our reported results of earnings or charges resulting from the items for which we make adjustments to our EBITDA, as described above and set forth in the table below.

In addition, other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with and reported under GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure for the periods indicated:





















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023





(Unaudited, in thousands)

Net income

$ 68,010

$ 59,564

Plus: interest expense



2



19

Less: investment interest and other



(3,729)



(2,153)

Plus: income tax expense



20,195



17,047

Plus: amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105

Plus: depreciation and amortization



6,653



5,537

EBITDA



93,236



82,119

Plus: loss on fixed asset disposal



—



81

Plus: litigation and regulatory reserves



1,870



1,073

Plus: share-based compensation



3,483



3,369

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,589

$ 86,642



Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted income per share information that excludes amortization of intangible assets and loss on disposal of fixed assets allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. Accordingly, for the three-months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the table below provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP items to GAAP net income and GAAP diluted income per share, respectively:





















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2024

2023



(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data) GAAP Net income

$ 68,010

$ 59,564

Amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105

Loss on disposal of fixed assets



—



81

Income tax effects of adjustments(1)



(482)



(486)

As Adjusted, Non-GAAP Net income

$ 69,633

$ 61,264

















GAAP Diluted income per share

$ 2.29

$ 1.94

Amortization of intangible assets (2)



0.06



0.06

Loss on disposal of fixed assets (3)



-



0.00

As Adjusted, Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

$ 2.35

$ 2.00







(1) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rate applicable to adjusted (non-GAAP) results.



(2) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.02 and $0.02 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.



(3) The loss on disposal of fixed assets per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

