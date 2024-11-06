Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), ("GCE" or the "Company"), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 22 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Service revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $238.3 million , an increase of $16.4 million , or 7.4%, as compared to service revenue of $221.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in enrollments at Grand Canyon University , our largest university partner ("GCU") to 123,002 at September 30, 2024 , an increase of 4.0% over enrollments at September 30, 2023 , an increase in university partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites to 5,888 at September 30, 2024 , an increase of 8.1% over enrollments at September 30, 2023 , which includes 913 and 510 GCU students at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to service revenue per student for Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing ("ABSN") students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generating a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The increase in revenue per student in the three months ended September 30, 2024 was also due to the timing of the Fall semester for the ground traditional campus. The Fall semester started two days earlier in 2024 than in 2023, which had the effect of shifting $2.2 million in service revenue from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024 in comparison to the prior year. Contract modifications for some of our university partners in which the revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing the partner for certain faculty costs and the termination of one university partner contract at the end of the Spring 2024 semester had the effect of reducing revenue per student.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Service revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $740.4 million , an increase of $57.8 million , or 8.5%, as compared to service revenue of $682.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 . The increase year over year in service revenue was primarily due to an increase in GCU enrollments to 123,002 at September 30, 2024 , an increase of 4.0% over enrollments at September 30, 2023 , an increase in university partner enrollments at our off-campus classroom and laboratory sites to 5,888 at September 30, 2024 , an increase of 8.1% over enrollments at September 30, 2023 , which includes 913 and 510 GCU students at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and an increase in revenue per student year over year. The increase in revenue per student between years is primarily due to the service revenue per student for ABSN students at off-campus classroom and laboratory sites generating a significantly higher revenue per student than we earn under our agreement with GCU, as these agreements generally provide us with a higher revenue share percentage, the partners have higher tuition rates than GCU and the majority of their students take more credits on average per semester. The increase in revenue per student in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was also due to the timing of the Fall semester for the ground traditional campus. The Fall semester started two days earlier in 2024 than in 2023, which had the effect of shifting $2.2 million in service revenue from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2024 in comparison to the prior year. The additional day for leap year in 2024 added additional service revenue of $1.5 million as compared to the prior year. Contract modifications for some of our university partners in which the revenue share percentage was reduced in exchange for us no longer reimbursing the partner for certain faculty costs and the termination of one university partner contract at the end of the Spring 2024 semester had the effect of reducing revenue per student.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our liquidity position, as measured by cash and cash equivalents and investments increased by $19.1 million between December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, which was largely attributable to cash flows from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 exceeding share repurchases, changes in our investment balances and capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Our unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and investments were $263.6 million and $244.5 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

2024 Outlook

Q4 2024:

Service revenue of between $289.0 million and $290.0 million ;

and ; Operating margin of between 35.2% and 35.4%;

Effective tax rate of 21.2%;

Diluted EPS of between $2.86 and $2.89 ; and

and ; and 28.9 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $1.7 million, which equates to a $0.06 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $2.92 and $2.95.

Full Year 2024:

Service revenue of between $1,029.4 million and $1,030.4 million ;

and ; Operating margin of between 26.9% and 27.0%;

Effective tax rate of 22.3%;

Diluted EPS between $7.76 and $7.79 ; and

and ; and 29.3 million diluted shares.

The diluted EPS guidance includes non-cash amortization of intangible assets net of taxes of $6.6 million and $0.9 million of severance costs, which equates to a $0.26 impact on diluted EPS. Thus, as adjusted, non-GAAP diluted income per share of between $8.02 and $8.05.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies expectations, competitive environment, regulation, and availability of resources. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: proposed new programs; whether regulatory, economic, or business developments or other matters may or may not have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, or liquidity; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, and forecasts as to our business, financial and operating results, and future economic performance; and management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, the negative of these expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: legal and regulatory actions taken against us related to our services business, or against our university partners that impact their businesses and that directly or indirectly reduce the service revenue we can earn under our master services agreements; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of any of the key university partner agreements; our ability to properly manage risks and challenges associated with strategic initiatives, including potential acquisitions or divestitures of, or investments in, new businesses, acquisitions of new properties and new university partners, and expansion of services provided to our existing university partners; our failure to comply with the extensive regulatory framework applicable to us either directly as a third-party service provider or indirectly through our university partners, including Title IV of the Higher Education Act and the regulations thereunder, state laws and regulatory requirements, and accrediting commission requirements, and the results of related legal and regulatory actions that arise from such failures; the harm to our business, results of operations, and financial condition, and harm to our university partners resulting from epidemics, pandemics, or public health crises; the harm to our business and our ability to retract and retain students resulting from capacity constraints, system disruptions, or security breaches in our online computer networks and phone systems; the ability of our university partners' students to obtain federal Title IV funds, state financial aid, and private financing; potential damage to our reputation or other adverse effects as a result of negative publicity in the media, in the industry or in connection with governmental reports or investigations or otherwise, affecting us or other companies in the education services sector; risks associated with changes in applicable federal and state laws and regulations and accrediting commission standards, including pending rulemaking by the United States Department of Education applicable to us directly or indirectly through our university partners; competition from other education service companies in our geographic region and market sector, including competition for students, qualified executives and other personnel; our expected tax payments and tax rate; our ability to hire and train new, and develop and train existing employees; the pace of growth of our university partners' enrollment and its effect on the pace of our own growth; fluctuations in our revenues due to seasonality; our ability to, on behalf of our university partners, convert prospective students to enrolled students and to retain active students to graduation; our success in updating and expanding the content of existing programs and developing new programs in a cost-effective manner or on a timely basis for our university partners; risks associated with the competitive environment for marketing the programs of our university partners; failure on our part to keep up with advances in technology that could enhance the experience for our university partners' students; our ability to manage future growth effectively; the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies; general adverse economic conditions or other developments that affect the job prospects of our university partners' students; and other factors discussed in reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for period ended December 31, 2023, as updated in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will discuss its third quarter 2024 results and full year 2024 outlook during a conference call scheduled for today, November 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (ET).

Live Conference Dial-In:

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference dial-in instructions below. Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. Please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Journalists are invited to listen only.

Webcast and Replay:

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live webcast of this event at: Q3 2024 Grand Canyon Education Inc. Earnings Conference Call. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call at the same link.

About Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("GCE"), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 22 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has over 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, content development, faculty recruitment and training, among others. For more information about GCE visit the Company's website at www.gce.com.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., 2600 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017, www.gce.com.

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 (In thousands, except per share data)























Service revenue

$ 238,291

$ 221,913

$ 740,429

$ 682,615 Costs and expenses:























Technology and academic services



41,955



39,174



122,081



115,643 Counseling services and support



77,166



73,824



238,157



219,565 Marketing and communication



54,526



53,097



162,774



156,797 General and administrative



14,364



12,175



35,730



32,838 Amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105



6,315



6,315 Total costs and expenses



190,116



180,375



565,057



531,158 Operating income



48,175



41,538



175,372



151,457 Interest expense



—



(1)



(4)



(27) Investment interest and other



4,154



2,739



11,995



7,482 Income before income taxes



52,329



44,276



187,363



158,912 Income tax expense



10,862



8,537



43,008



34,636 Net income

$ 41,467

$ 35,739

$ 144,355

$ 124,276 Earnings per share:























Basic income per share

$ 1.43

$ 1.20

$ 4.94

$ 4.12 Diluted income per share

$ 1.42

$ 1.19

$ 4.91

$ 4.10 Basic weighted average shares outstanding



29,003



29,776



29,248



30,138 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



29,164



29,912



29,405



30,277

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets



















As of September 30,

As of December 31, (In thousands, except par value)

2024

2023 ASSETS:



(Unaudited)





Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 263,584

$ 146,475 Investments



—



98,031 Accounts receivable, net



116,388



78,811 Income taxes receivable



1,818



1,316 Other current assets



11,585



12,889 Total current assets



393,375



337,522 Property and equipment, net



176,234



169,699 Right-of-use assets



98,849



92,454 Amortizable intangible assets, net



162,066



168,381 Goodwill



160,766



160,766 Other assets



1,636



1,641 Total assets

$ 992,926

$ 930,463 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 28,081

$ 17,676 Accrued compensation and benefits



26,143



31,358 Accrued liabilities



33,420



26,725 Income taxes payable



129



10,250 Deferred revenue



6,420



— Current portion of lease liability



12,358



11,024 Total current liabilities



106,551



97,033 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



26,132



26,749 Other long-term liabilities



1,492



410 Lease liability, less current portion



94,614



88,257 Total liabilities



228,789



212,449 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 54,090 and 53,970

shares issued and 29,274 and 29,953 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively



541



540 Treasury stock, at cost, 24,816 and 24,017 shares of common stock at September 30

, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



(1,958,837)



(1,849,693) Additional paid-in capital



333,366



322,512 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



—



(57) Retained earnings



2,389,067



2,244,712 Total stockholders' equity



764,137



718,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 992,926

$ 930,463

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















Nine Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands)

2024

2023













Cash flows provided by operating activities:











Net income

$ 144,355

$ 124,276 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Share-based compensation



10,855



9,958 Depreciation and amortization



20,707



16,994 Amortization of intangible assets



6,315



6,315 Deferred income taxes



(560)



517 Other, including fixed asset disposals



(743)



(134) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable from university partners



(37,577)



(27,062) Other assets



1,239



(1,154) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities



1,296



1,404 Accounts payable



10,710



3,894 Accrued liabilities



1,747



(910) Income taxes receivable/payable



(10,623)



(13,058) Deferred revenue



6,420



6,237 Net cash provided by operating activities



154,141



127,277 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:











Capital expenditures



(27,501)



(34,186) Additions of amortizable content



(227)



(809) Purchases of investments



(48,594)



(73,462) Proceeds from sale or maturity of investments



147,619



37,927 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



71,297



(70,530) Cash flows used in financing activities:











Repurchase of common shares and shares withheld in lieu of income taxes



(108,329)



(120,285) Net cash used in financing activities



(108,329)



(120,285) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



117,109



(63,538) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



146,475



120,409 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 263,584

$ 56,871 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid for interest

$ 4

$ 27 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 51,420

$ 47,654 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities











Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 1,604

$ 927 ROU Asset and Liability recognition

$ 6,395

$ 17,674 Excise tax on treasury stock repurchases

$ 815

$ 978

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, less interest income and other gain (loss) recognized on investments, plus income tax expense, and plus depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), as adjusted for (i) contributions to private Arizona school tuition organizations in lieu of the payment of state income taxes; (ii) share-based compensation, and (iii) unusual charges or gains, such as litigation and regulatory reserves, impairment charges and asset write-offs, severance costs, and exit or lease termination costs. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our operating performance. We also make certain compensation decisions based, in part, on our operating performance, as measured by Adjusted EBITDA. All of the adjustments made in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA are adjustments to items that management does not consider to be reflective of our core operating performance. Management considers our core operating performance to be that which can be affected by our managers in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period and does not consider the items for which we make adjustments (as listed above) to be reflective of our core performance.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA allows us to compare our current operating results with corresponding historical periods and with the operational performance of other companies in our industry because it does not give effect to potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting relative interest expense, including the impact of write-offs of deferred financing costs when companies refinance their indebtedness), tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates or net operating losses), the book amortization of intangibles (affecting relative amortization expense), and other items that we do not consider reflective of underlying operating performance. We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of performance.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, investors should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments described above. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by expenses that are unusual, non-routine, or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool in that, among other things it does not reflect:

cash expenditures for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;





changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital requirements;





interest expense, or the cash required to replace assets that are being depreciated or amortized; and





the impact on our reported results of earnings or charges resulting from the items for which we make adjustments to our EBITDA, as described above and set forth in the table below.

In addition, other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with and reported under GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure for the periods indicated:































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited, in thousands)



(Unaudited, in thousands) Net income

$ 41,467

$ 35,739

$ 144,355

$ 124,276 Plus: interest expense



—



1



4



27 Less: investment interest and other



(4,154)



(2,739)



(11,995)



(7,482) Plus: income tax expense



10,862



8,537



43,008



34,636 Plus: amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105



6,315



6,315 Plus: depreciation and amortization



7,126



6,055



20,707



16,994 EBITDA



57,406



49,698



202,394



174,766 Plus: contributions in lieu of state income taxes



4,500



3,500



4,500



3,500 Plus: loss on fixed asset disposal



27



440



71



575 Plus: litigation and regulatory reserves



1,017



24



4,488



2,571 Plus: severance costs



—



—



1,133



— Plus: share-based compensation



3,375



3,336



10,855



9,958 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 66,325

$ 56,998

$ 223,441

$ 191,370

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted income per share information that excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on disposal of fixed assets and severance costs allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. Accordingly, for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, the table below provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP items to GAAP net income and GAAP diluted income per share, respectively:































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)









GAAP Net income

$ 41,467

$ 35,739

$ 144,355

$ 124,276 Amortization of intangible assets



2,105



2,105



6,315



6,315 Loss on disposal of fixed assets



27



440



71



575 Severance costs



—



—



1,133



— Income tax effects of adjustments(1)



(443)



(491)



(1,726)



(1,502) As Adjusted, Non-GAAP Net income

$ 43,156

$ 37,793

$ 150,148

$ 129,664

























GAAP Diluted income per share

$ 1.42

$ 1.19

$ 4.91

$ 4.10 Amortization of intangible assets (2)



0.06



0.06



0.17



0.16 Loss on disposal of fixed assets (3)



0.00



0.01



0.00



0.02 Severance costs (4)



—



—



0.03



— As Adjusted, Non-GAAP Diluted income per share

$ 1.48

$ 1.26

$ 5.11

$ 4.28

(1) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rate applicable to adjusted (non-GAAP) results. (2) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.01 for both of the

three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and net of an income tax benefit of $0.05 for both of the nine

months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. (3) The loss on disposal of fixed assets per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of nil for both of the three months

ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and net of an income tax benefit of nil for both of the nine months ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023. (4) The severance costs per diluted share is net of an income tax benefit of $0.01 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.





