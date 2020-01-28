Grand Canyon (LOPE) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("Grand Canyon") (NASDAQ: LOPE). Grand Canyon provides education services in the United States.

On January 28, 2020, Andrew Left, managing editor of Citron Research ("Citron") published a report entitled "The Educational Enron" wherein Left detailed a series of alarming red flags about Grand Canyon.

Specifically, Citron states that "GCU has become a vehicle for the LOPE executives to commit securities fraud and obfuscate the true financials of Grand Canyon Education." Citron further stated, "LOPE is in clear violation of SEC rule 10b-5 as they use the private university to dump expenses and liabilities, while receiving a disproportionate amount of revenue at inflated margins in order to artificially inflate the stock price."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Grand Canyon shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action].

