Grand Canyon University Engineering, Computer Science Degree Programs Earn ABET Accreditation

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University's Bachelor's degree program in Computer Science has been accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET and Bachelor's degree programs in Biomedical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering have been accredited by the Engineering Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

"We are very excited to receive this acknowledgment from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET)," said Brian Mueller, President of Grand Canyon University. "Our computer science program was launched in 2014 and engineering followed in 2015, so this was our first opportunity for accreditation after they had their first graduating classes. These innovative, interdisciplinary, project-based programs are already meeting the high standards that GCU academics are known for."

Sought worldwide, ABET's voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET's member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,144 programs at 812 colleges and universities in 32 countries.

More information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.

Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers more than 270 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information about Grand Canyon University's Bachelor's degree programs in Computer Science, Biomedical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering, visit www.gcu.edu.

