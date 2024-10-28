GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY HOSTS WEEK OF SERVICE IN HONOR OF 75TH ANNIVERSARY

"As a missional, Christ-centered university, service is embedded into everything we do at GCU, so it felt very natural to celebrate our 75th anniversary in this way," said GCU President Brian Mueller. "Our students have a heart to serve and a desire to help people who are in more vulnerable situations. It has become part of their educational experience."

On any given week, GCU has more than 700 volunteer opportunities for students to serve the community through a vast array of ministries, whether that's volunteering with children, the elderly, refugees, those experiencing homelessness or providing household goods to families in need. During the Week of Service, those opportunities will grow to more than 1,000 and, Mueller said, "we will have no shortage of students wanting to participate."

Some highlights of the Week of Service include:

GCU CityServe: Monday, October 28

1-4 p.m. Food box distribution -- students volunteers will be handing out 400 food boxes to families in need.

Food box distribution -- students volunteers will be handing out 400 food boxes to families in need. 1-5 p.m. Callahan Care -- volunteers will help sort, organize and box clothing to be sent to clothing closets in Title I schools across the valley.

-- volunteers will help sort, organize and box clothing to be sent to clothing closets in Title I schools across the valley. 1-5 p.m. Computer refurbishing -- volunteers will help refurbish computers with AZSTRUT that will go to families in need.

Computer refurbishing -- volunteers will help refurbish computers with AZSTRUT that will go to families in need. 1-5 p.m. Bunk bed delivery with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Volunteers will go to the homes of families in need and build twin beds for them.

Bunk bed delivery with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Volunteers will go to the homes of families in need and build twin beds for them. 1-5 p.m. GCU CityServe -- volunteers will help sort and organize truckloads of household goods that will then go to families in need.

GCU Habitat: Saturday, November 2, 8:30-11 a.m.

GCU's semi-annual home renovation event with Habit for Humanity. Over 200 students will go out to preselected homes in the community and complete exterior paint and landscape improvements.

St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Ministry: Monday-Wednesday, October 28-30, 5:30-8:45 a.m.

Volunteers will go to St. Vincent de Paul to serve breakfast and connect with those experiencing homelessness.

Colter Commons: Tuesday, October 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Affectionately dubbed "Adopt a Grandma" by students, volunteers will walk over to a nearby senior living facility and play games, sing karaoke and connect with our elderly neighbors.

"The bible teaches us to follow the example of Jesus' life and earthly ministry to serve others," said GCU Dean of Students and Campus Pastor Dr. Tim Griffin. "Mark 10:45 tells us 'For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.' Serving others brings joy and fulfillment that comes from loving others as God loves us."

For more information on GCU's Week of Service, please visit https://events.gcu.edu/event/week-of-service-volunteer-opportunities/.

