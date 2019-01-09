Grand Canyon University Seminary Gains Accreditation From Association Of Theological Schools

ATS, which has more than 270 members, provides specialized accreditation for graduate schools of theology in the United States and Canada. It was a natural fit for Grand Canyon Theological Seminary because it focuses solely on professional and academic degree programs in ministry practice and theological disciplines. "We feel blessed that the Association of Theological Schools gave such a strong vote of confidence to our theology programs," said Dr. Jason Hiles, Dean of the College of Theology at GCU. "This validates all the hard work our faculty and staff have been doing to ensure our academic and spiritual programs meet the highest standards, and it will help our students as they prepare for careers in church ministry."

GCU applied to be an ATS associate member, the first step in full accreditation, before opening the Seminary in the fall of 2016. That request was granted at the board's biennial meeting in July of 2016. GCU then moved on to the second phase, a Candidate for Accredited Membership. This involved a rigorous process that included a school visit in October of 2018 by board members and peers, who met with faculty, leadership and students to review the programs.

Tom Tanner, Director of Accreditation for ATS, said two board members were included on the site visit team in order "to see up close and personal what Grand Canyon Seminary was doing. They were equally impressed. One of them said that, in many ways, Grand Canyon sets the gold standard for how to do online education well."

"It's just been a privilege to work with Grand Canyon," Tanner added, "and we're looking forward to continuing that relationship because for us, accreditation is an ongoing relationship to help member schools achieve their own mission."

Membership in ATS gives students access to a large network as well as the organization's Profiles of Ministry program, which helps them discern areas of strength and areas in which they might want to grow as well as their styles of ministry and preferred ministerial settings.

ATS accreditation also gives GCU administrators the opportunity to participate in future site visits and help shape the degree programs at other schools seeking accreditation.

