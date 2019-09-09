Grand Canyon University Students Release Fourth Full Album

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Canyon University Worship Arts program has released its fourth album, Canyon Worship 2019. This year's album is rooted in a more congregational worship style than previous albums. All 10 original songs were written and performed by GCU students.

"I'm really excited about this album," said GCU Worship Arts Coordinator Dr. Randall Downs. "Hopefully churches will be able to take in some of these songs and incorporate them in their worship services. For the first time, we're releasing chord charts and lyric sheets to make it easier to do so."

The shift from contemporary Christian music to congregational worship music started with last year's album but is fully integrated into Canyon Worship 2019.

The album was recorded in GCU's state-of-the-art recording studio and produced by music industry veterans Geoff Hunker (Satellites & Sirens) and Matthew Odmark (Jars of Clay).

"I see a theme with some of the songs this year that makes them more unified in where they're coming from. They seem to be born out of very direct Scripture reference," said Eric Johnson, manager of the GCU Recording Studio. "The quality of the songwriting seems to improve every year."

The 10 songs and authors on Canyon Worship 2019 are:

Praises ( Harrison Russell )

) Like You Will ( Courtney Welker )

) Come Up Here ( Katie Brown )

) How You Love Me ( Christian and Matthew Melchisedeck )

) Coming After Me ( Chris Calderon and Logan Myers )

and ) Whom Have I ( Chandler Blueberg and Elaina Marchegger )

and ) Isaiah 55 ( Amanda Riffe )

) Omnipresent ( Emma Terlizzi )

) Has a Name ( Elania Marchegger , Joseph Vaught and Taryn Nellermoe )

, and ) Chasing After Your Heart ( Amanda Hauck , Bailey Drake and Mary Van Vleck )

The album is available for streaming on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and Shazam as well as for purchase in the Lope Shop and other locations on GCU's campus for $9.99.

GCU's Center for Worship Arts is distinct among performance-based programs, as it combines both ministry and performance. The curriculum includes 32 credit hours in the College of Theology, ensuring that students are grounded in Christ and prepared to become worship leaders in churches throughout the world.

For more information, visit http://pages.gcu.edu/cwa/canyonworship.php To download the album, visit iTunes.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers more than 220 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

SOURCE Grand Canyon University

Related Links

http://gcu.edu

