Grand Canyon University Vaccination Site To Cease Operations On April 26

"We didn't ask to be reimbursed for the expenses of operating the vaccination site because we knew our faculty, staff and student volunteers would step up in a big way," GCU President Brian Mueller said. "They are so proud that they could be part of the COVID-19 solution in our neighborhood."

The GCU vaccination site was also unique because of its efforts to reach more vulnerable populations in the community. The University's POD included a walk-up option for individuals who lack a vehicle or rely on public transportation. GCU also partnered with organizations such as Chicanos Por La Causa and the Consulate General of Mexico to help individuals in underserved communities make appointments at the GCU site. And it enabled onsite registrations for individuals who lack a computer, might not have access to the internet or simply had difficulties navigating technology.

"I just love hearing people's reactions," said Cristina Maldonado, a GCU health care major who was a frequent volunteer. "It makes me think, I guess we ARE doing some really good work here."

Sophomore nursing major Judith Torres Ruiz spent about 32 hours a week at the GCU POD – 20 as a student worker and the rest as a volunteer.

"We're part of history in a way," she said of why she spends so much time at the POD. But it's the people who inspired her to continue to volunteer.

"We had people cry because they're so thankful," Torres Ruiz said. "Honestly, the people that are so grateful to us is what keeps me coming back."

When the GCU POD opened in late January, the goal was to vaccinate 500 to 800 people per day. By March, that number was routinely exceeding 2,000 per day with a high of 2,646 on March 27.

"The people on our Events Services team and Welcome Programs are so well-versed in managing big events with traffic flow and volunteer logistics in a way that is incredibly welcoming and friendly," Mueller said. "Add to that the expertise of our Health Clinic and Emergency Preparedness Services and the incredible servant hearts of our student, staff and faculty volunteers… I had no reservations whatsoever that we could pull this off."

