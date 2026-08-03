Grand Cayman Marriott Resort Unveils a New Chapter with Multi-Million-Dollar Investment and the Return of Its Beachfront

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Cayman Marriott Resort is entering a new chapter as it restores its beachfront and introduces a series of enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience along the island's most celebrated coastline.

The resort has announced a multi-million dollar investment that will restore its shoreline, and introduce a refreshed identity as Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

The resort has announced a multi-million dollar investment that will restore its shoreline, and introduce a refreshed identity as Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. These initiatives reaffirm the property's commitment to delivering elevated beachfront experiences while supporting the long term sustainability of the destination.

For years, natural coastal changes have reshaped sections of Seven Mile Beach, one of the Caribbean's most iconic shorelines. The government approved restoration project will replenish the resort's beachfront with carefully sourced sand and introduce low-profile rock structures designed to stabilize the shoreline over time. Environmental stewardship remains a key priority, with measures in place to protect coral reefs, marine ecosystems, and surrounding flora and fauna.

The beach restoration is expected to finish early September and will be open to the public and may serve as a model for future coastal restoration efforts across the island.

"This significant investment reflects our confidence in the continued strength of the Cayman Islands as a world-class destination," said Hermes Cuello, General Manager of the resort. "Visitors come to Cayman for its iconic white sand beaches, and the beachfront is an essential part of the island experience. Our goal is to create curated oceanfront moments where guests can reconnect with nature while enjoying exceptional dining, thoughtfully designed spaces, and memorable experiences".

Beyond the shoreline itself, the restoration is expected to generate approximately 150 new jobs, recapture business previously lost to the erosion, and support the broader tourism economy through increased local spending, accommodation taxes, and partnerships with community businesses including water sports operators, and local attractions.

An Endless Summer on Seven Mile Beach

Curated programming will further elevate the beachfront atmosphere, with experiences such as mixology classes by the water, Chef's Table dinners on the sand, private beach gatherings, and bespoke events designed to celebrate Cayman's vibrant culture and natural beauty.

About Marriott Hotels®

With over 600 hotels and resorts in more than 70 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality – placing people first is the brand's living legacy – ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers' needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that embrace style, design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on X , and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International