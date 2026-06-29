The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún Celebrates Its Official Opening With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Marking a New Era of Luxury in the Mexican Caribbean

COSTA MUJERES, Mexico, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together industry leaders, government officials, project owners, and strategic partners, marking the arrival of a remarkable new luxury destination to Marriott International's portfolio in Mexico.

Flavio Carlos Rosado, Secretary of Health QROO; Bernardo Cueto, Secretary of Tourism QROO; Ana Patricia Peralta, Mayor of Benito Juárez; Mara Lezama, Governor of QROO; Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico; Lisa Slepchenko; Alfredo Bataller, CEO AB Living Group; George Fleck, SVP Global Brand Leader, St. Regis; Federico Greppi, President, Marriott CALA; Idu Ribeiro, General Manager; José Aguilar Rodríguez, Municipal Trustee, Isla Mujeres. (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International)

The celebration was attended by Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, Mexico's Secretary of Tourism, and Mara Lezama Espinosa, Governor of the State of Quintana Roo, who highlighted the importance of luxury tourism development in the region and its positive impact on the local economy, job creation, and the continued positioning of the Mexican Caribbean as one of the world's premier travel destinations.

The resort's owners also celebrated the opening as a significant milestone in their vision to establish Costa Mujeres as a world-class hospitality destination, underscoring the investment, dedication, and long-term commitment behind the project.

"This project represents the realization of a vision that began years ago with the belief that Costa Mujeres could become one of the world's most exclusive and sophisticated destinations," said Alfredo Bataller, CEO of AB Living Group. "Today marks an extraordinary milestone for AB Living Group, and we are immensely proud to share this moment with everyone whose passion and dedication helped transform this vision into reality."

During the ceremony, Idu Riberio, General Manager of The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún, welcomed guests and reflected on the significance of the opening for both the brand and the destination.

"Today, we celebrate much more than the opening of a hotel—we celebrate the beginning of a new chapter for Costa Mujeres. This resort embodies the essence of St. Regis service, where elegance, attention to detail, and the anticipation of every guest's needs are at the heart of every experience. It is an honor to welcome our first guests to this extraordinary retreat overlooking the Caribbean," said Riberio.

One of the celebration's signature moments was the traditional St. Regis Sabrage, the brand's iconic ritual symbolizing the transition from day to evening. On this occasion, the ceremony carried special significance, marking not only the closing of the day but also the official opening of the resort and the beginning of a new era for Costa Mujeres.

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the property, where guests explored the resort's guestrooms and suites, distinctive culinary venues, and oceanfront spaces that define its contemporary luxury experience.

As one of the most anticipated luxury openings in the Mexican Caribbean this year, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún further strengthens the St. Regis brand's presence in the region while elevating the standard for ultra-luxury hospitality in Mexico.

About The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún

The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort, Cancún is the newest addition to Marriott International's luxury portfolio in Mexico. Located in Costa Mujeres, just north of Cancún, the resort is nestled between the Caribbean Sea and a protected mangrove reserve, near the ancient archaeological site of El Meco and surrounded by the Mesoamerican Reef, the second-largest barrier reef system in the world. Designed by acclaimed architecture firm Sordo Madaleno, the resort draws inspiration from Mayan heritage and storytelling, seamlessly blending cultural legacy with contemporary luxury. The property features 163 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites—including the exclusive Caroline Astor Suite and Presidential Suite—as well as 86 private branded residences spanning up to 900 square meters (approximately 9,700 square feet). Guests can enjoy nine distinctive dining venues, more than 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space anchored by the Astor Ballroom, and a comprehensive wellness experience centered around The St. Regis Spa. Signature St. Regis traditions, including the Evening Ritual featuring the celebrated Sabrage ceremony, along with curated cultural experiences inspired by local traditions, position the resort as a new benchmark for ultra-luxury hospitality in the Mexican Caribbean—where history, nature, and contemporary sophistication converge.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining timeless glamour with an avant-garde spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 65 luxury hotels and resorts in the world's most coveted destinations. Since the debut of The St. Regis New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained dedicated to providing uncompromising, bespoke, and anticipatory service, delivered seamlessly through the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information, please visit st-regis.marriott.com or follow St. Regis on Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's global travel program. Marriott Bonvoy offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences, and unparalleled benefits, including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or learn more, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International