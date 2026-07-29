Summer 2026 Travel Guide: Top Caribbean and Mexico Destinations for Adventure, Wellness and Elevated Experiences

From Puerto Rico and St. Kitts to Cancun, Los Cabos and the Dominican Republic, Marriott Bonvoy showcases new resorts, exclusive offers and unforgettable experiences designed for today's experience-driven traveler.

MEXICO CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer 2026 marks the return of travel with a clear purpose: seeking experiences that nourish the spirit, delight the palate and foster a deeper connection with the world around us. Today, true luxury is defined not only by the destination itself, but by the stories created through exceptional gastronomy, mindful wellness and immersive local exploration.

Sheraton Buganvilias Puerto Vallarta

To inspire this season's travel plans, Marriott Bonvoy unveils an exclusive collection of experiences, offers and new openings across its most prestigious properties in the Caribbean and Mexico, inviting travelers to embark on a journey where design, adventure and remarkable flavors come together under the sun.

Urban Energy and a Cosmopolitan Beat

For free spirits looking to embrace a summer filled with entertainment in the heart of Puerto Rico's T-Mobile District, Aloft San Juan and its signature W XYZ® Bar offer the perfect mix of crafted cocktails and live music. The hotel's Stay, Save & Splash promotion encourages travelers to secure their vacation with preferred prepaid rates, guaranteeing a getaway defined by style, connectivity and convenience.

"Sun, Sip & Stay"

Located in the vibrant Condado district of San Juan, La Concha Resort, Puerto Rico, Autograph Collection is the embodiment of chic coastal living. Guests can spend their mornings surfing Caribbean waves and their afternoons exploring the colorful streets of Old San Juan. Through the Sun, Sip & Stay package, the experience is elevated with daily oceanfront buffet breakfast at AQA Oceanfront, a complimentary pitcher of sangria by the pool and a limited-edition summer tote bag.

Ecotourism and Island Mystique

The ideal retreat for exploring volcanic trails, lush rainforests and the tranquility of the Caribbean is St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino. Its exclusive Summer Escape package includes ocean-view accommodations, daily breakfast, a welcome bottle of wine and spa credit. Guests can also take part in complimentary sunset yoga sessions by the sea for a true mind-body reset.

Wellness and Family Luxury

Overlooking spectacular Great Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas offers the perfect blend of Caribbean elegance and nautical adventure, highlighted by excursions aboard its luxury catamaran, Lady Lynsey II. Travelers can enjoy exclusive benefits this summer by booking through Marriott's STARS preferred rates (code S72) on official Marriott channels.

The New Icon of Dominican Luxury

Making its highly anticipated debut, The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort stands out as one of the region's most exciting new openings. Surrounded by pristine white-sand beaches and a championship golf course, the resort brings the legendary service and sophistication of the St. Regis brand to one of the Dominican Republic's most exclusive destinations, establishing itself as a sanctuary for luxury travelers this summer.

An Exclusive Natural Gem

Nestled in the pristine waters of Turks & Caicos, Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, South Caicos welcomes guests with an experience designed to connect them to the soul of the island. Featuring architecture inspired by the local landscape and a barefoot luxury concept that exists in harmony with its surroundings, it is this season's hidden gem for those looking to escape everyday routines.

The Art of Caribbean Relaxation

Where timeless elegance meets the endless blue of Cancun, JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa is a luxury sanctuary inviting couples and families to rediscover the Caribbean through wellness experiences inspired by Mayan heritage. Renowned for its iconic lobby bar and impressive selection of specialty margaritas crafted with local ingredients, the resort is offering an extended booking window this summer for travel through the end of November 2026.

From the Island Caribbean to the Mexican Caribbean

The adventure continues among coral reefs, all-inclusive experiences, locally inspired wellness offerings and some of Mexico's most iconic landscapes, where the sea, gastronomy and nature create unforgettable summer memories.

All-Inclusive Adventure in Turquoise Waters

At Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, adventure takes center stage for active families eager to master the waves of the Mexican Caribbean and explore new horizons. This summer, the experience extends to Almare, A Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, where guests can enjoy a day of island exploration and snorkeling. The property is offering exclusive rates for domestic travelers, including complimentary stays for children under 12, preferred pricing for the Almare day pass and special discounts on spa treatments.

A Sensory Journey Along the Sea of Cortez

Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos stands as an architectural masterpiece where the Baja California desert meets the sea. This summer, the resort invites travelers to discover its newly launched Inclusive Gastronomic Journey, an innovative culinary program designed to showcase the authentic flavors of Baja California Sur through six distinctive dining venues. Complementing the experience, the More Days, More Memories promotion allows guests to extend their stay along the Sea of Cortez with attractive benefits using booking code S6058.

Wellness by the Pacific

At Sheraton Buganvilias Puerto Vallarta, where the Sierra Madre Mountains meet the Pacific Ocean, summer comes to life through family-focused experiences and holistic wellness. After a day of hiking or water sports, guests can unwind at the award-winning Maiavé Spa, which offers special hydrotherapy and restorative massage packages. In addition, the Sensational Summer Sale campaign features significant discounts on accommodations and special promotions for children.

The Vibrant Pulse of the Capital

For travelers who prefer urban energy and cutting-edge design, W Mexico City presents its Discover Mexico City program. Designed to help guests make the most of summer in the capital, the package includes daily breakfast for two, discounts on food and beverages across the hotel's dining and cocktail experiences, and the convenience of late checkout, subject to availability.

This summer, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to leave routine behind and discover the Caribbean and Mexico through a journey of flavors, breathtaking landscapes, wellness and unforgettable moments.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International