Grand Central Partnership Announces First Ever Summer Solstice Music Festival On June 21

"I am pleased that so many stakeholders along Park Avenue have joined me in opening our plazas for this celebration of the start of the summer season," said Peter S. Kalikow, President of H.J. Kalikow & Company, LLC. and Chair of the Board of the Grand Central Partnership. "We hope that it marks the first of many Summer Solstice Music Festivals in the Greater East Midtown community."

Nine different musical acts, varying from classical to jazz; from hits of the 60's/70's/80's to funky Latin soul, will play throughout the evening on the Park Avenue plazas. A full list is below and online at http://www.grandcentralpartnership.nyc/things-to-do-features/summer-solstice-music-festival-june-21st.

90 Park Avenue, between 39th and 40th Streets

Duane Eubanks Quintet (Trumpet-led Contemporary Jazz)

101 Park Avenue, between 40th and 41st Streets

JJ's Funky Groove (60's, 70's & 80's hits)

Pershing Square Plaza East, Park Avenue at 42nd Street

Morgan Treni & The Landscapes (Original soft rock & covers)

230 Park Avenue at 46th Street

Zaccai Curtis Trio (Latin Jazz)

245 Park Avenue, between 46th and 47th Streets

Fulaso (Funky Latin Soul)

280 Park Avenue, between 48th and 49th Streets

Eric Person Trio (Trumpet-led Contemporary Jazz)

299 Park Avenue, between 49th and 50th Streets

A Latin Movement (Latin Salsa)

St. Bart's, 325 Park Avenue, between 50th and 51st Streets

Bryan Carrott Trio (Vibraphone-led Contemporary Jazz)

345 Park Avenue, between 51st and 52nd Streets

4-6 pm - Liz Leimkuhler & Friends (Show Tunes & Jazz)

6-8 pm - Beyond Fab: Beatles Tribute (Beatles Tribute Band)

"It is very exciting to be a part of the creation of the first Summer Solstice Music Festival, which will bring a little bit of Paris to the streets of New York," said Bill Rudin, CEO of Rudin Management Company. "Our mission was to recreate the Fête de la Musique, a free public festival celebrating the summer solstice with music and the arts, right here in New York City. We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Grand Central Partnership and other local property owners to host this exciting line-up of performances for the entire community to enjoy."

"Thanks to the overwhelming support of our Park Avenue stakeholders, Grand Central Partnership is proud to launch this first-ever Summer Solstice Music Festival," said Fred Cerullo, President & CEO of Grand Central Partnership. "We hope that the energy and excitement generated by this event will make it an experience for all those who live, work, play and visit our Greater East Midtown neighborhood to enjoy, on the longest day of the year- year after year!"

Grand Central Partnership is responsible for keeping a 72-block area in the Grand Central neighborhood clean, beautiful, safe and thriving for anyone and everyone coming to live, to work or to play in New York. They have developed an interactive neighborhood map to help residents, workers, commuters and visitors find the most popular landmarks, attractions, restaurants, and retail stores, as well as the hidden gems in the community, which can be viewed here: http://www.grandcentralpartnership.nyc/our-neighborhood.

