Grand Central Partnership Celebrates Summer With 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Paris' Fête de la Musique, Grand Central Partnership today announced the second annual Summer Solstice Music Festival, a free public event taking place Friday, June 21st from 4-7pm, along Park Avenue from 39th to 54th streets. Essentially bringing a hint of Paris to the streets of Midtown East on the longest day of the year, the festival will act as the ideal way to welcome the summer season with live musical performances ranging from jazz to R&B, British Invasion covers to steel band, and more.

"On the heels of our premier Festival, our hope now is to generate the energy and excitement this event created last year for all those who live, work, play and visit our Midtown East neighborhood," said Fred Cerullo, President & CEO of Grand Central Partnership. "Midtown East is a hub of global business, but that energy doesn't clock out at 6 p.m. – events like the Summer Solstice Music Festival showcase the breadth of what our neighborhood has to offer."

Fourteen diverse musical acts will play throughout the evening on the Park Avenue plazas to welcome the summer season, including:

About Grand Central Partnership:

The Grand Central Partnership (GCP) manages one of the world's first, busiest, and largest Business Improvement Districts on behalf of the Grand Central District Management Association. GCP serves approximately 70 square blocks in Midtown East, including those surrounding Grand Central Terminal, the landmark transportation hub and destination. A nonprofit organization, GCP has delivered supplemental public safety, sanitation, capital improvements, maintenance, horticultural displays, business support, and visitor services for over three decades. For more information visit https://www.grandcentralpartnership.nyc.

GCP has developed an interactive neighborhood map to help residents, workers, commuters and visitors find the most popular landmarks, attractions, restaurants, and retail stores, as well as the hidden gems in the community, which can be viewed here: http://www.grandcentralpartnership.nyc/our-neighborhood.

