Grand Central Partnership Celebrates Summer With 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Music Festival
Simultaneous Concerts Will Perform Along Park Avenue in Midtown East on June 21
Jun 20, 2019, 11:39 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Paris' Fête de la Musique, Grand Central Partnership today announced the second annual Summer Solstice Music Festival, a free public event taking place Friday, June 21st from 4-7pm, along Park Avenue from 39th to 54th streets. Essentially bringing a hint of Paris to the streets of Midtown East on the longest day of the year, the festival will act as the ideal way to welcome the summer season with live musical performances ranging from jazz to R&B, British Invasion covers to steel band, and more.
"On the heels of our premier Festival, our hope now is to generate the energy and excitement this event created last year for all those who live, work, play and visit our Midtown East neighborhood," said Fred Cerullo, President & CEO of Grand Central Partnership. "Midtown East is a hub of global business, but that energy doesn't clock out at 6 p.m. – events like the Summer Solstice Music Festival showcase the breadth of what our neighborhood has to offer."
Fourteen diverse musical acts will play throughout the evening on the Park Avenue plazas to welcome the summer season, including:
- Location: 90 Park Avenue, between 39th and 40th Streets
Artist Eric Person Trio
Genre: Saxophone-led Contemporary Jazz
- Location: 101 Park Avenue, between 40th and 41st Streets
Artist: Timatha Kasten & Her TKO R&B Party Band
Genre: Disco, R&B, Motown
- Location: Pershing Square Plaza West, Park Avenue at 42nd Street
Artist: The Truants
Genre: British Invasion and Garage Rock covers
- Location: 200 Park Avenue, at 45th Street
Artist: Joe Vincent Tranchina Trio
Genre: Keyboard-led Contemporary Jazz
- Location: 245 Park Avenue, between 46th and 47th Streets
Artist: JJ's Funky Groove
Genre: 60's, 70's and 80's hits
- Location: 280 Park Avenue, between 48th and 49th Streets
Artist: The Blue Vipers of Brooklyn
Genre: Rockabilly, Swing
- Location: 299 Park Avenue, between 48th and 49th Streets
Artist: JahPan Steel Band
Genre: Steel Band
- Location: 300 Park Avenue, between 49th and 50th Streets
Artist: Susan Pereira and Sabor Brasil
Genre: Brazilian Jazz
- Location: St. Bart's, 325 Park Avenue, at 50th Street
Artist: Greg Glassman Quintet
Genre: Trumpet-led Contemporary Jazz
- Location: 345 Park Avenue, between 51st and 52nd Streets
Artist (4pm – 5:30pm): To be announced
Artist (5:30pm – 7pm): Liverpool Shuffle
Genre: The Beatles covers
- Location: 375 Park Avenue, between 52nd and 53rd Streets
Artist: Bobby Harden and the Soul Purpose Band
Genre: R&B
- Location: 390 Park Avenue, between 53rd and 54th Streets
Artist: Morgan Treni & Landscapes
Genre: Original Soft Rock & covers
- Location: 560 Lexington Avenue, at 50th Street
Artist (4 – 5:30pm): Gissel Garcia Band
Genre: Reggae, Rock and Latin
About Grand Central Partnership:
The Grand Central Partnership (GCP) manages one of the world's first, busiest, and largest Business Improvement Districts on behalf of the Grand Central District Management Association. GCP serves approximately 70 square blocks in Midtown East, including those surrounding Grand Central Terminal, the landmark transportation hub and destination. A nonprofit organization, GCP has delivered supplemental public safety, sanitation, capital improvements, maintenance, horticultural displays, business support, and visitor services for over three decades. For more information visit https://www.grandcentralpartnership.nyc.
GCP has developed an interactive neighborhood map to help residents, workers, commuters and visitors find the most popular landmarks, attractions, restaurants, and retail stores, as well as the hidden gems in the community, which can be viewed here: http://www.grandcentralpartnership.nyc/our-neighborhood.
Grand Central Partnership
