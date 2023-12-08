Grand Central Sports Management Expands Expertise onto the Basketball Court

News provided by

Grand Central Sports Management

08 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Full-service sports management firm welcomes sports marketing and management veteran Michael Bristol to lead the newly established basketball extension of the team

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grand Central Sports Management announced the launch of Grand Central Basketball, an agency representing professional basketball players in the NBA and other professional leagues. Mike Bristol has been appointed as the head of basketball operations, bringing with him decades of success in sports management, marketing, broadcast, ESPN Syracuse, and philanthropic initiatives. 

"I'm glad to be joining the Grand Central Sports Management team to help the firm extend their services onto the basketball court," Bristol said. "My focus will be on growing the already great relationships the team has across the NCAA and the NBA, with an eye on expansion overseas — providing coaches and players with the management council and tools they need for success both on and off the court."

Mike Bristol currently serves as the official publicist and agent for legendary Syracuse University former head basketball coach Jim Boeheim. Bristol also has vast experience negotiating and counseling athletes with contracts and endorsement deals. Throughout his career he has worked with athletes and coaches to craft successful ad campaigns, and high-profile speaking engagements and appearances including working alongside Carmelo Anthony and his team on Courts 4 Kids.

"Thanks to the vision of our experienced, veteran management team, we were able to make the jump into basketball much sooner than anticipated," said Jim Nichols, President of Sports Operations for Grand Central Sports Management. "Mike is the very best person to lead our basketball program, and I look forward to working with him and his team to launch the careers of the next generation of NBA superstars."

Grand Central Sports Management – headquartered in New York, with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis – delivers expertise in contract negotiations, professional and college NIL negotiations, talent management, professional training, celebrity endorsements, and transitioning and positioning clients after their professional sports careers into the game of life. Grand Central Sports Management already represents players through the properties North Star Sports Management (Baseball) and Ascend Athletics (Football).

For more on Grand Central Sports Management, visit grandcentralsportsmgmt.com.

Contact:

Hannah Walker

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand Central Sports Management

