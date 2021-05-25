Grand Chess Tour Partners With Vivendi To Kick Off Chess Platform Kasparovchess.com

PARIS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media company Vivendi and the leading international chess organization, Grand Chess Tour (GCT), proudly announced their partnership to launch the multimedia chess content platform, Kasparovchess.com. The platform will allow chess lovers all over the world to register and access exciting features including online matches, documentaries, in-depth tutorials, thousands of chess puzzles, and a soon to be released masterclass with Garry Kasparov.

The Grand Chess Tour is an international tournament circuit that host the world's best players. Kasprovchess.com will broadcast these events on to fans worldwide and allow them to engage with the chess community in real-time. The 2021 Grand Chess Tour offers a prize fund totaling $1.275 million, and includes the following five tournaments*:

Superbet Chess Classic Romania: June 3 - 15, 2021 , Bucharest, Romania

, Paris Rapid & Blitz: June 16 - 23, 2021 , Paris, France

, Croatia Rapid & Blitz: July 5 - 12, 2021 , Zagreb, Croatia

, St Louis Rapid & Blitz: August 9 - 16, 2021 , St. Louis, Missouri USA

, USA Sinquefield Cup: August 16 – 28, 2021, St. Louis, Missouri USA

"The Grand Chess Tour exemplifies chess excellence and education, and now Kasparovchess.com is the premier place to watch the official broadcasts of these amazing tournaments and witness the world's best chess players go head-to-head," said Louis Germain, CEO of Kasparovchess.com. "The return of elite over-the-board tournaments has been long-awaited, and the GCT tournaments are highly anticipated as the pandemic has prevented players from competing against each other in person for far too long."

"There is no better platform to broadcast our tour content," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Executive Director of the Grand Chess Tour. "These tournaments feature the world's best players, who will demonstrate the highest level of competition, skill, and excitement that the game of chess has to offer. We are excited to bring chess into people's homes, computers, and cell phones. Importantly, we believe that partnering with Kasparovchess.com will make chess accessible and mainstream for children and adults worldwide."

The platform is now open to the public for registration here.

About

Kasparovchess.com

Kasparovchess.com is a world-class chess community and platform for beginners, enthusiasts and experts alike that offers exclusive access to chess lessons, matches, articles, in-depth videos and documentaries as well as an invaluable masterclass with the 13th World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov. The platform is designed to make chess accessible for everyone, and life-changing in a way that only Garry Kasparov can—by giving audiences unparalleled access to the world of chess. Go to Kasparovchess.com to participate.

Grand Chess Tour

The Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international tournaments, each demonstrating the highest level of competition by the world's best players. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess and inspired the Grand Chess Tour.

*All Grand Chess Tour 2021 events will comply with local and regional COVID-19 restrictions. For more information about the tour, please visit grandchesstour.org.

