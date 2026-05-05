Grand Circle Corporation Launches 2026 Summer Vacation Ambassador Referral Sweepstakes, Offering Chance to Win One of 10 Free Trips

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Corporation (GCC) today announced the launch of its 2026 Summer Vacation Ambassador Referral Sweepstakes, inviting travelers to refer friends and family for the chance to win one of ten free trips across its family of brands: Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), Grand Circle Travel (GCT), and Grand Circle Cruise Line (GCCL).

Offered twice annually, the sweepstakes builds on GCC's Vacation Ambassador Referral Program, rewarding travelers who inspire others to discover the world. For a limited time, each new traveler referred will qualify the referrer for entry into the sweepstakes.

Entry is earned each time a referred traveler books their first trip by July 15, 2026—referred travelers are not required to travel with the person who referred to them and provides the referrer's name and customer number at the time of reservation.

The 2026 Summer Sweepstakes include:

Six Grand Prizes: Travel for free on any GCC trip or receive up to $6,500 cash

Travel for free on any GCC trip or receive up to $6,500 cash Four Additional Prizes: Travel for free on any Immersions adventure or receive up to $3,500 cash

GCC offers more than 90 destinations worldwide across small-group land adventures, river cruises, and small-ship ocean voyages. Examples of trips available to sweepstakes winners include:

Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions (O.A.T.) — 16-day Land Adventure; from $5,199 per person, including airfare; small group of no more than 16 travelers.

— 16-day Land Adventure; from $5,199 per person, including airfare; small group of no more than 16 travelers. The Seine: Paris & the Heart of Normandy (GCCL) — 13-day River Cruise; from $4,295 per person, including airfare; 10 nights aboard the M/S Bizet .

— 13-day River Cruise; from $4,295 per person, including airfare; 10 nights aboard the . Immersion in Egypt: Cairo to Luxor (O.A.T.) — 11-day Land Adventure with ship component; from $4,995 per person, including airfare; features a 5-night Nile River yacht experience on a privately chartered small ship (no more than 16 travelers).

The sweepstakes runs from April 26 through July 15, 2026. No purchase necessary. Odds depend on number of entries received.

GCC's Vacation Ambassador Referral Program offers escalating rewards, from $100 for a first referral to a free trip for a traveler's eighth referral.

For more information, visit the Vacation Ambassador Sweepstakes page or the Refer & Earn program page.

Press Contact:

Gabriel Ford-McGowan

Director, Public Relations

Grand Circle Corporation

[email protected]

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation is a leader in international travel for Americans aged 50+, offering immersive experiences worldwide through Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Travel, and Grand Circle Cruise Line.

SOURCE Grand Circle Corporation