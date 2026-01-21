Grand Circle Corporation Rings in 2026 with Wave Season Savings on Land Tours, Small Ship Ocean Cruises, and River Cruises

Limited time offer delivers up to $1,000 off 2026 travel across family of brands including Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Travel, and Grand Circle Cruise Line through January 30

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Corporation is welcoming 2026 with limited-time Wave Season savings across its three travel brands, inviting Active Americans 50+ to plan ahead for immersive land tours, intimate small ship ocean cruises, and enriching river cruises designed around cultural connection and local discovery.

Now through January 30, 2026, travelers can "Ring in 2026" with up to $1,000 off select 2026 experiences across Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) land tours and small ship ocean cruises, plus Grand Circle Travel (GCT) land tours and Grand Circle Cruise Line (GCCL) river cruises.

From iconic cultural capitals and timeless river routes to immersive land adventures guided by local experts, Grand Circle offers travelers more ways to explore the world with confidence, value, and connection.

Overseas Adventure Travel: Land Tours and Small Ship Ocean Cruises Designed for Deeper Discovery

Overseas Adventure Travel brings travelers closer to the world through small groups, authentic local experiences, and expert Trip Experience Leaders who bring each destination to life. During the "Ring in 2026" offer, O.A.T. travelers can take advantage of:

$1,000 per person off ALL 2026 Small Ship Adventures

$750 per person off ALL 2026 Land Adventures

$500 per person off ALL 8–12 Day Immersions Adventures

Travelers can also combine these savings with eligible credits, plus free or low-cost Single Supplements on all trips. For a limited time, travelers who refer new guests may also be entered into the Vacation Ambassador Referral Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of eight FREE trips.

To reserve: Call 1-800-955-1925 by January 30, 2026, and mention code RINGIN26. Click HERE to learn more.

Top Trending O.A.T. Trips (2026):

Grand Circle Travel + Grand Circle Cruise Line: Classic Land Tours and River Cruises with Air-Inclusive Ease

Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line offer a seamless way to explore the world through expertly guided land tours and unforgettable river cruises, with many itineraries available with airfare included for added convenience. During the "Ring in 2026" offer, travelers can access:

$1,000 per person off 2026 River Cruises (GCCL)

$750 per person off 2026 Land Tours (GCT)

$500 per person off NEW 9–10 Day River Cruises (GCCL)

Travelers may also be able to combine savings with eligible credits, plus free or low-cost Single Supplements, and referrals may qualify for entry into the Vacation Ambassador Referral Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of eight FREE trips.

To reserve: Call 1-800-221-2610 by January 30, 2026, and mention code RINGIN26. Click HERE to learn more.

Top Trending GCT + GCCL Trips (2026):

Book by January 30

This limited-time offer is available through January 30, 2026. Savings vary by brand and trip length, and availability may be limited by departure date and destination.

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation is a leader in travel for Active Americans 50+, offering expertly designed experiences through Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Travel, and Grand Circle Cruise Line. With immersive land tours, intimate small ship ocean cruises, and enriching river cruises, Grand Circle helps travelers discover the world through authentic connection, local expertise, and decades of experience.

