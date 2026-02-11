Grand Circle Corporation Awards Rebuilding Together Boston $240,000 to Build Resilient Communities in Boston Neighborhoods

Three-year commitment includes $30,000 a year in trips donated by Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel brands for auctions and additional fundraising for the nonprofit from Fiscal Year FY26 through FY28.

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together Boston (www.rebuildingtogetherboston.org) announced today that Grand Circle Corporation has committed to a three-year premier sponsorship totaling $240,000, supporting home repairs, community revitalization projects, and critical fundraising efforts across Boston neighborhoods.

Grand Circle has awarded Rebuilding Together $50,000 for three years from FY26 to FY28 for four ReBuild events annually to repair and revitalize Boston communities each year in addition to capacity building and support for their 35th Paint the Town anniversary gala. As part of its fundraising support, Grand Circle will donate $30,000 annually in travel experiences through its family of travel brands.

"For 30 years, Grand Circle employees have volunteered to make a difference for Boston homeowners and neighbors by making critical repairs to homes, community centers and community spaces. Rebuilding Together Boston is extremely grateful for this premier sponsorship of $240,000 over three years. We look forward to working with Grand Circle and its partners to repair more homes and revitalize communities for our Boston neighbors," said Rebuilding Together Boston's Executive Director Janice Walker.

This grant funding aligns with Grand Circle's commitment to contribute in the places where its employees work and live. Rebuilding Together Boston and Grand Circle employees have given back to the Boston community by repairing and revitalizing homes and community spaces for veterans, seniors, and families with disabilities.

Rebuilding Together Boston's work addresses the pressing housing challenges of Boston's aging housing stock, a high rate of cost-burdened homeowners, and a shortage of affordable housing. By helping long-term residents remain in place and investing in shared community assets, Rebuilding Together Boston's work builds on its track record of serving low-income homeowners across Boston.

"At Grand Circle, travel is about changing lives by strengthening the connections between people and the places they call home," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation. "That belief extends beyond our travelers to the communities where our employees live and work. We're proud to support Rebuilding Together Boston and to invest in efforts that help build strong, stable neighborhoods."

Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled workers, tradespeople, volunteers, and other community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities by preserving affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and reducing housing instability and the risk of homelessness. 95% of the people we serve are Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color (BIPOC). There is never a cost to the people we help. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston completed over 700 renovation projects for an estimated total value of over $8.5 million. If you think you can benefit from Rebuilding Together Boston's services, contact RTB through this link: Rebuilding Together Boston - Apply Online

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation is a Boston-based global travel enterprise comprised of a family of travel brands that includes Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line, and Grand Circle Travel. Founded with a mission to deliver life-changing travel experiences and high-impact cultural immersion, the company is committed to helping travelers connect deeply with people and places around the world through immersive itineraries, small group discovery, and authentic local engagement. Through the Grand Circle Foundation, the company also supports nonprofit organizations and community initiatives in the places where its travelers visit, and its associates live and work.

