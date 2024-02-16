Grand Circle Cruise Line Named #1 Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in 2024 USA Today 10 Best Awards

News provided by

Grand Circle Cruise Line

16 Feb, 2024, 12:15 ET

Also wins Best River Cruise Line honors

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Cruise Line has earned the coveted title of #1 Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The company was nominated by a panel of relevant experts—including editors from USA Today and 10Best.com— before being voted on by the public online. Grand Circle was also recognized by USA Today as the #4 Best River Cruise Line for 2024.

Continue Reading
Grand Circle Cruise Line has earned the coveted title of #1 Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Grand Circle Cruise Line has earned the coveted title of #1 Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"We are honored to be named the #1 cruise line for solo travelers," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Circle. "Thank you to the readers of USA Today and our own travelers for voting us at the top in these awards. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and to providing life-changing experiences for solo travelers as the leader in solo travel."

Grand Circle Cruise Line, offering the best value in river cruising, operates an award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38 on average aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives. Local Program Directors accompany travelers throughout the trip, with up to four Program Directors available to each group. Program Directors are available 24/7, foster camaraderie in the group, and bring their homelands to life as only a local can.

Grand Circle Cruise Line proudly offers the lowest Single Supplements in the industry across all trips, in addition to free Single Supplements on all pre- and post-trip extensions.

With Grand Circle, solo travelers also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with traveling with a trusted and experienced river cruise line. The Grand Circle Cruise Line fleet is privately owned for a more personalized experience, and its comfortable, intimate accommodations offer the amenities of a hotel and the convenience of unpacking just once. The company's regional offices throughout Europe help craft itineraries with an insider's perspective.

Grand Circle Cruise Line was named among the Top 10 River Cruises by Conde Nast Traveler in 2023. Travel + Leisure named Grand Circle among the Top 5 Best River Cruise Lines in its 2023 World's Best Awards.

For more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit www.gct.com or call 1-800-221-2610.

SOURCE Grand Circle Cruise Line

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.