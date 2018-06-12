Grand Circle Partners With Wine To Water To Provide Clean Water

"We partnered with Wine To Water as a way to mark our 60th anniversary because we, too, are committed to providing clean water to communities that don't have it," said Grand Circle Vice Chair Harriet Lewis. "We are really impressed by Wine To Water's organization and their efforts to provide clean water to tens of thousands of people worldwide and look forward to working with them in the future."

"We are honored that Grand Circle is supporting our fight against the global water crisis. Corporate partnerships make an enormous difference and with their help, we can have an even greater impact. Thanks to Grand Circle, at least 5,000 more people will have access to clean water in countries that need it the most. We are so grateful for their commitment," said Wine To Water founder Doc Hendley, who gave a keynote presentation at the company's leadership meeting for the team-building event.

The Wine To Water filter build program is an opportunity for groups and organizations to assemble filters, strengthen corporate social responsibility and become educated about and engaged in the world water crisis. Each filter removes 99.9999 percent of bacteria which cause waterborne diseases and provides an entire family with clean water for more than 10 years.

Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization committed to providing clean water solutions to those who need it most: individuals without clean water, whether displaced in a refugee camp or from a natural disaster, or living in a remote region or developing country. Wine To Water enlists the support of thousands of people around the globe who are committed to living, loving, serving and giving. More than 650,000 people in 25 countries now have clean drinking water through the Wine To Water community, and those numbers are growing daily. To learn more, visit winetowater.org.

Grand Circle Corporation is a travel entity that consists of Overseas Adventure Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $175 million since 1981.

