Grand Circle's Black Friday Sale Offers Up to $2,000 Off 2026 River Cruises and Land Vacations

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Travel (GCT) and Grand Circle Cruise Line (GCCL) have announced their 2025 Black Friday Sale, offering travelers the chance to save up to $2,000 per person on all 2026 departures. From river cruises through Europe to immersive land adventures across the Americas and South Pacific, the sale runs November 3 through December 1, 2025, delivering unmatched value on Grand Circle's most discovery-rich experiences.

Trending journeys include:

"For decades, Grand Circle travelers have shared one defining trait—curiosity," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation. "Our 2025 Black Friday Sale invites travelers to follow that curiosity, see more of the world, and experience the joy of discovery by river or by land."

From sailing Europe's storied waterways aboard privately owned river ships—each staffed with 3–4 Program Directors for one group of about 38 travelers—to exploring legendary destinations on a classic land tour averaging 30 travelers, Grand Circle's itineraries combine value, expertise, and access.

While most cruise companies rely on a single Cruise Director, Grand Circle's resident Program Directors accompany travelers from start to finish, using their insider knowledge and local connections to bring each destination's true culture to life through personal storytelling, hands-on experiences, and meaningful human connection.

Travelers can save $500 per person—plus an additional 10%—on any 2025 departure when they pay in full by check or electronic funds transfer within 14 days of booking by December 1, 2025 — or save up to $2,000 per person on January–June 2026 departures. Details and complete terms are available at www.gct.com/blackfriday.

About Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line

Founded in 1958, Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line are part of the Grand Circle family of travel companies, offering culturally enriching vacations and river cruises designed for Americans aged 50 and older. With expert Program Directors and itineraries that foster meaningful cultural exchange, Grand Circle helps travelers explore the world through personal discovery, local connection, and lifelong learning.

For more information, visit www.gct.com/blackfriday or call 1-800-221-2610.

