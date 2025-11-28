Grand Gallery Inc. (COSG) Regarding the Use of the Domain: www.coinllectibles.art

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Gallery Inc. (OTC:COSG) (the "Company") made this announcement serves to address a serious matter concerning the use of the domain www.coinllectibles.art (the "Domain") which was previously owned by the Company.

Grand Gallery Inc. (formerly Cosmos Holdings Inc., the "Company") was the previous owner and operator of this Domain. Upon a strategic rebranding and shift in our digital presence, the Company voluntarily discontinued its use and formally released the Domain, allowing it to become available for public registration.

It has recently come to our attention that an unknown third party has since acquired the Domain. This entity is now using content — including but not limited to text, images, logos, and branding materials — that were produced and presented on the web site by Coinllectibles Inc. the previous identity of Grand Gallery Inc. This use was and is entirely without our knowledge or consent.

Therefore, Grand Gallery Inc. hereby declares and states the following:

No Affiliation: The current website and any entities operating under the domain www.coinllectibles.art have no relation, association, or connection whatsoever with Grand Gallery Inc. (formerly Cosmos Holdings Inc.), its management, or its affiliates.



Content: All content displayed on the aforementioned Domain that originated from or is substantially similar to t he c ontents presented by Coinllectibles Inc. which was previous identity of Grand Gallery In c. w ithout our consent.



Public Advisory: We advise our valued customers, partners, and the public to exercise extreme caution and to disregard any information or offers presented on the said Domain.



Legal Action: Grand Gallery Inc. reserves all legal rights and will not hesitate to pursue all available legal remedies, including but not limited to issuing cease and desist orders and pursuing claims for damages and injunctive relief against the responsible parties.

For authentic information and official communications, please rely only on our verified channels.

Official Contact:

Grand Gallery Inc.

Website: https://grandgalleryltd.com/

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

We thank you for your continued support and vigilance.

