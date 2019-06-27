Grand Hyatt Nashville Announces General Manager

"From the moment I arrived in Nashville, this special city has felt like home. I am constantly charmed by the enduring hospitality, history, and rich culture that runs so abundantly through this community," said D'Angelo. "It is an honor and a privilege to lead the launch of Grand Hyatt Nashville, which will be a cornerstone of Nashville Yards, which is currently under development. I am committed to ensuring our hotel retains the authenticity and warmth that makes Music City so special for all of us, and look forward to providing an unparalleled luxury experience to our guests."

A seasoned hotel executive, D'Angelo has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to his tenure with Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, D'Angelo helped open Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center and Hyatt Regency Trinidad, and he also served on the executive committees of Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle's Eastside, and Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Florida. Before launching his career in hospitality, D'Angelo was a professional pianist and touring musician. Read D'Angelo's bio and download his headshot here.

Slated to open in fall 2020, the 24-story Grand Hyatt Nashville will feature 591 beautifully modern guest rooms, a signature restaurant, multiple bars, a rooftop lounge, a pool deck overlooking downtown, a Grand Club Lounge, and world-class spa. It will also offer one of the city's largest event venues, with 77,000 square feet of state-of-the-art event and pre-function space.

Located on Broadway within the 16-acre truly exceptional Nashville Yards development, Grand Hyatt Nashville will be surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The hotel will be within walking distance to many of Nashville's most popular attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena. More information is available at www.grandhyattnashville.com and www.nashvilleyards.com.

Dimension Development Co. was founded in 1988 and has successfully developed, acquired and managed full-service, all-suite, and limited feature hotels. The company's various hotel partnerships have produced winning combinations in markets throughout the country. Dimension is a growth-oriented hospitality management company. Its current portfolio consists of more than 65 hotels across the US with the leading brands: Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Global and Resorts and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more information about Dimension Development Co., visit www.dimdev.com.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels bring travel dreams to life by celebrating the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to be a captivating destination within a destination. Grand Hyatt hotels deliver welcoming and elevated service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and bold and vibrant design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GrandHyatt.

