Grand Marnier® and Future Partner to Bring to Life, ‘Remix Your Legacy, Make It Grand’

'Remix Your Legacy, Make It Grand' – a new and original campaign between Grand Marnier and Future – celebrates and empowers those who tap into their bold spirit to challenge norms with grand twists that impact culture, proving that legacies are perpetually in the making. To bring this to life, Grand Marnier and Future are embarking on a multiyear partnership with plans to celebrate legendary milestones in culture. As the campaign launches, Grand Marnier and Future will come together and engage with fans directly, hosting intimate and grand pop experiences and activations across the US, celebrating audacious combinations throughout. Grand Marnier and Future are inspiring fans to get involved and re-write and remix their legacies with the idea that anything is possible and can be made grand.

To kick-off the partnership, Grand Marnier invites fans (21+) to attend exclusive Grand Margarita tasting events in NYC, Houston, and Atlanta from December through early 2025. Not only will consumers have the chance to savor signature brand cocktails, like the Grand Margarita, but they can also collect a Dirty Sprite 2 vinyl, in honor of the 10-year anniversary – and that's just the beginning. The brand also invites Future fans and cognac lovers to join the celebration on Instagram and 'remix their legacy' by remixing and/or sharing an interpretation of the Grand Margarita for the chance to win one of three Grand Prizes, a vinyl signed by Future himself! Details about the events and tastings and how to enter the contest can be found on the brand's Instagram @GrandMarnierUSA .

"As a fan of this iconic brand, it's an honor to partner with Grand Marnier and create the 'Remix Your Legacy, Make It Grand' campaign together," says Future. "Just like the artistry involved in making music, Grand Marnier has perfected a recipe that embodies craftsmanship and heritage and encourages visionaries of all kinds to remix their legacies. As someone who's flipped the script and reinvented how artists approach making music, I'm excited to see the response from fans and look forward to seeing how people remix their drink of choice and further elevate the Grand Marg."

Acknowledged as a challenger of the status quo, Future left his mark on hip hop by embracing the spirit of a Grand Encounter, the brand's ethos derived from the idea that bold combinations and unexpected collisions can create something grand. He not only pioneered the use of melodies in trap music, but he's collaborated with artists across a range of genres including country, rap, R&B, and pop – inspiring a generation of artists to boldly remix their sound, style, collaborations, and more.

"Partnering with Future for 'Remix Your Legacy, Make It Grand' is a celebration of creativity and unconventionality," shares Andrea Sengara, VP of Marketing at Campari America. "Like Grand Marnier, which was born from a blend of unexpected ingredients, this partnership honors tradition but also inspires a generation to redefine what legacy means. We're excited to continue championing the ambitious seekers of success and their stories that help shape our culture."

For almost two centuries, Grand Marnier has embraced the collaboration of unlikely elements to create something exceptional, like the legendary blend of cognac and orange liqueur. Through the 'Remix Your Legacy, Make It Grand' campaign, Grand Marnier and Future unite to usher the brand into its next chapter, where challenging the norms to create new and impactful legacies is celebrated.

Give Our Recipe a Try:

The Grand Margarita

RECIPE:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Espolòn Tequila Reposado

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime Wheel

Salt Rim

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice, and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish and enjoy!

Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre Neat

RECIPE:

2 oz of Cuvée Louis Alexandre

Serve in a rocks glass over a large rock and enjoy!

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge on the Rocks

RECIPE:

2 oz of Cordon Rouge

+ Orange slice for garnish

Serve in a rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish and enjoy!

About Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier is the only premium liqueur in the world that combines cognac with exotic orange liqueur. Grand Marnier was created in France in 1880 by Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle who had the innovative idea of blending cognac with a rare variety of orange "Citrus bigaradia."

By combining the complexity of cognac with the exoticism of distilled essence of orange he created the famous Grand Liqueur.

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge continues to be produced as it was when it first launched, with the addition of special cuvées to the range over the years, including, Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, Grand Marnier Cuvée Centenaire, Grand Marnier Cuvée Révélation and the Grand Marnier Cuvée Quintessence.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional, and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry.

It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 25 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Campari America

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

For more information:

https://www.camparigroup.com/en

