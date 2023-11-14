Teezo talks inspiration, memorable industry encounters, and holiday plans while wrapping gifts in limited-edition luxury gift wrap from UNWRP

Grand Marnier celebrates hip hop's 50th anniversary with a donation to The Hip Hop Museum in support of research, curation of exhibits and collections, and special events

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate this holiday season, Grand Marnier - an exceptional blend of fine cognac and bitter orange liqueur - is raising a glass to the unexpected moments with its (W)rapping Paper program, which brings together hip hop and the joys of gift giving. In collaboration with rock & rap artist Teezo Touchdown and luxury black owned gifting company UNWRP, Grand Marnier is toasting the holidays, meaningful moments, and 50 years of hip hop with a limited-edition (w)rapping paper, gift (w)rap content, custom cocktail kits and a donation to The Hip Hop Museum.

Grand Marnier taps Teezo Touchdown for a Grand Encounter honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop. UNWRP and Grand Marnier have collaboratively designed a unique holiday (w)rapping paper in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, drawing inspiration from Teezo Touchdown.

Together, UNWRP and Grand Marnier have collaboratively designed a unique holiday (w)rapping paper in honor of hip hop's 50th anniversary, drawing inspiration from Teezo Touchdown. A grand encounter on his own, Teezo Touchdown infuses his music with a blend of alternative and hip hop elements that craft an unexpected and distinct experience within the genre. The new (w)rapping paper features musical devices and players that chronicle how music lovers have listened to hip hop throughout the decades.

To elevate holiday gifting and entertaining to a truly grand experience, consumers can purchase a Grand Margarita holiday cocktail kit through Cocktail Courier while supplies last. The kit includes all the ingredients to create Teezo Touchdown's twist on the delicious drink, along with stylish garnishes and a free custom gift (w)rapping paper.

"Grand Marnier is once again honoring our storied history of blending unexpected elements to create something extraordinary," said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing for Campari U.S. "Just like the unexpected encounter of orange liqueur and cognac coming together to create something grand, this collaboration with UNWRP and Teezo Touchdown to create an item that blends hip hop, the holidays and cocktails demonstrates the fun you can have when you bring together the unexpected."

"Partnering with Grand Marnier on this project was a great experience! I hope our shared love of hip hop and the holidays shine through in the product," said Ashley Fouyolle, founder of UNWRP. "We're excited to bring this special gift (w)rap to consumers—because one thing that makes wrapping gifts that much easier is enjoying a delicious cocktail."

To bring this unexpected encounter to life, Grand Marnier created gift (w)rap video content featuring Teezo Touchdown wrapping bottles of Grand Marnier and unwrapping other unique gifts while discussing his music career. Throughout the content, which will be released across Grand Marnier's social channels and YouTube on November 28th, Teezo shares the "grand encounters" that have shaped his journey in the music industry, as well as where he finds inspiration, as he toasts to the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

"Grand Marnier's concept of Grand Encounter speaks to me on many levels," said Teezo. With music, it's about bringing together the unexpected to create one-of-a-kind sounds. With the holidays, it's about creating a unique and elevated experience for my friends and family - through style, food and cocktails. Talking with Grand Marnier about the experiences I've had on this journey while sipping a Grand Margarita and wrapping some crazy stuff has me excited for the season. "As a former bartender with a passion for creating cocktails, this collaboration is extra special to me."

In a commitment to community and commemorating the history of hip hop, Grand Marnier is making a donation to The Hip Hop Museum, set to open its doors within a housing community in the Bronx in 2025. The museum is the first of its kind devoted to preserving the legacy of hip hop's past, present, and future.

"Grand Marnier is proud to be among The Hip Hop Museum's inaugural donors, establishing an authentic partnership with the museum and its profound mission," said Andrea Sengara. "Funds from Grand Marnier will support the museum's research and curation of exhibits and collections involving the acquisition of artifacts, memorabilia, and historical items, events and exhibitions, and engaging experts and scholars in the field."

Donna Davis, Chief Development Officer for The Hip Hop Museum, said, "Grand Manier's generous support for The Hip Hop Museum is a testament to the power of culture and community. As we embark on this transformative journey, we believe that the museum will serve as a living, breathing testament to the artistic innovation and social impact of hip hop. With Grand Manier's backing, we are not only preserving the history of this genre but also propelling it into the future, ensuring that the voices, stories, and struggles of hip hop artists continue to resonate and inspire generations to come."

Starting today, consumers can visit Cocktail Courier at https://www.cocktailcourier.com/product/grand-marnier-holiday-margarita-kit to purchase a Grand Margarita holiday cocktail kit featuring Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge gifted with the limited-edition (w)rapping paper for a suggested retail price of $104.99. For more details on when the gift (w)rap content featuring Teezo Touchdown goes live, as well as the holiday (w)rapping paper follow @grandmarnierusa and @teezotouchdown.

Grand Encounter

To celebrate the limitless possibilities of unexpected pairings, this November Grand Marnier will offer consumers 21+ in New York (11/15-11/17) and Houston (11/29-12/1) the opportunity to immerse themselves into the world of Grand Marnier to discover the brand's history, heritage, and taste the iconic liquid. During the experience, guests will enjoy special hip hop performances as well as the opportunity to purchase the Grand Margarita cocktail kit, making holiday shopping a little easier. For more details on how to reserve your spot at the Grand Encounter experience visit HERE for New York and HERE for Houston.

Whether enjoying Grand Marnier while wrapping gifts, celebrating 50 years of hip hop, at home with friends or otherwise, please do so responsibly.

Give Our Recipe a Try

Grand Margarita

RECIPE:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Tequila

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Garnish: Lime Wheel through nail cocktail pick, floating dehydrated star fruit

Salt Rim Optional

Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice, and shake. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a nail cocktail pick, lime wheel and topped with dehydrated starfruit and enjoy!

About Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier is the only premium liqueur in the world that combines cognac with exotic bitter orange liqueur. Grand Marnier was created in 1880 by Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle who had the innovative idea of blending cognac with a rare variety of orange "Citrus bigaradia."

By combining the complexity of cognac with the exoticism of distilled essence of orange he created the famous Grand Liqueur.

Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge continues to be produced as it was in 1876, with the addition of special cuvées to the range over the years, including Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, Grand Marnier Cuvée Centenaire, Grand Marnier Cuvée Révelation and the Grand Marnier Cuvée Quintessence.

About Campari Group/Campari America

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey e Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, Campari Group owns 23 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 25 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,500 people. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

About UNWRP

Created by the Brooklynite designer Ashley London Fouyolle, UNWRP is a nontraditional gift wrap and home décor company that elevates the gifting experience. Celebrating the art of self-expression, UNWRP's giftable designs showcase bold, colorful, and joyful artworks created by a diverse community of artists around the world. For more information, visit www.unwrp.com . "Like" UNWRP on Facebook and follow us on Tiktok and Instagram @UNWRP.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients, alcohol, and instructions needed to mix up bar quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier eliminates recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com .

About The Hip Hop Museum

Anchored in the birthplace of Hip Hop culture, The Hip Hop Museum broke ground in the Bronx in 2021. Built as a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge and create unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences, the museum is slated to open in Bronx Point in 2024. The THHM will celebrate and preserve the history of local and global Hip Hop music and culture past, present, and future. For more information, visit www.THHM.org. "Like" The Hip Hop Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @THHMuseum.

