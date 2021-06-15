Grand Marshals Announced for 2021 Stonewall Pride Parade Taking Place in Wilton Manors, Florida

WILTON MANORS, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival nominating committee is excited to announce this year's 2021 parade grand marshals- Dr. Requel Lopes, Executive Director of the World AIDS Museum and four-time Emmy award-winning NBC6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin. In the spirit of pride and inclusion, everyone is invited to attend the 2021 Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival taking place in Wilton Manors, Florida on June 19, 2021. The Street Festival, featuring vendor booths and live music on six stages along Wilton Drive, will kick off at 3 p.m. followed by the twilight parade themed "Out of the Darkness, Into the Light" at 7 p.m.

"We are so honored to have Dr. Lopes and Mr. MacLaughlin lead our parade and festivities," said Mayor Scott Newton. "They are both incredible advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and I know they will truly enhance the spirit of pride throughout this entire event that we are so excited to host in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Riots."

Dr. Lopes is an acupuncture physician and the executive director of the World AIDS Museum, the world's first museum and educational center of its kind which opened its doors in May 2014. Steve MacLaughlin is an Emmy award winning science and environmental reporter for NBC6 who focuses on stories related to climate change.



In addition to the Street Festival and Parade festivities, everyone is invited to partake in a brief presentation at approximately 6 p.m. at the 6th Street stage. Mayor Scott Newton and the Wilton Manors City Commissioners will proclaim Saturday, June 19, 2021, Juneteenth Independence Day in the City of Wilton Manors. The proclamation will urge all residents and visitors to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American History and the heritage of our nation and city. The month of June will also be proclaimed as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the City of Wilton Manors encouraging all residents and visitors to celebrate with pride the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community and to actively promote the principles of equality, liberty, and justice.



Corporations, community groups, and individuals are invited to sponsor, participate as vendors in this year's street festival, advertise in the official Stonewall guide, and of course walk in the parade. Spaces are limited and based on a first come first served basis, so early registration is encouraged at stonewallpride.lgbt or by calling (754) 200-1641.

Ride sharing to and from the event is encouraged and the City has partnered with Uber and Lyft to offer $5 off discounts. Discount codes are posted to the City's website on a weekly basis and can be found at https://www.wiltonmanors.com/669/Ride-Sharing.

The following road closures are planned to accommodate ingress and egress to and from the event festivities: Wilton Drive from NE 21st Court to Five Points will be closed from 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, to 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. NE 22nd Street will be closed from Wilton Drive to NE 5th Ave., and NE 23rd Street will be closed from Wilton Drive to NE 6th Avenue. Water-filled barricades positioned on Wilton Drive will have openings for pedestrians to flow but block vehicles from driving through. Wilton Drive will reopen for traffic on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

To learn more about the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida visit https://www.stonewallpride.lgbt/.



ABOUT WMEG COMMUNITY MARKETING AND EVENTS

The Wilton Manors Entertainment Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partnership between the City of Wilton Manors and the Wilton Manors Development Alliance, Inc., to provide resources, guidance, and continuity for city-sponsored cultural, social, and educational events, with all funds dedicated to its mission; to benefit the community of Wilton Manors.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

