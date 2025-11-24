GRAND OLE OPRY TO CELEBRATE 100th ANNIVERSARY NIGHT WITH STAR-PACKED GLOBAL LIVESTREAM FRI., NOV. 28

Grand Ole Opry: 100th Anniversary Night shows include more than 25 Opry members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Ole Opry is set to mark the 100th anniversary of its November 28, 1925 inaugural broadcast with a global LIVEstream of its two star-packed evening shows. Tune in to watch the celebration LIVE from the Grand Ole Opry stage on Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube . Tickets for both shows are on sale on Opry.com. November 28, 2025 will mark exactly 100 years since the evening a single fiddle tune performed by Uncle Jimmy Thompson launched a legacy which now includes more than 200 members, over 15,000 broadcasts, countless stars, millions of fans, and one enduring unbroken circle.

"It's truly amazing to me to think that what began as a regional radio broadcast on Nov. 28, 1925 is thriving more today than ever before and that exactly 100 years after that first performance, fans will be able to see and hear the celebration wherever they are around the globe," said Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers. "Families will be able to come together this Thanksgiving weekend and celebrate 100 years however they want—by tuning in on WSM or Sirius XM radio or by watching via Opry social media and YouTube. We promise a show that rises to the occasion of having been a century in the making."

Opry members confirmed to appear include both its longest-serving member, Bill Anderson, and the show's most recent inductee, Kathy Mattea. Those appearing span four generations across genres under the country umbrella and have won more than 50 Grammy Awards. The evening's cast features seven members of the Country Music Hall of Fame as well as inductees into numerous others Hall of Fame, including Bluegrass, Comedy, Gospel Music, Musician, Songwriter, and Western Music. The shows are set to include Trace Adkins, Anderson, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Henry Cho, John Conlee, Dailey & Vincent, The Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Jamey Johnson, Dustin Lynch, Mattea, Charlie McCoy, Scotty McCreery, Gary Mule Deer, Lorrie Morgan, Riders In The Sky, Ricky Skaggs, Don Schlitz, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, The Whites and Mark Wills. Suzy Bogguss, invited to become an official Opry member last month, will also appear.

The show will continue its 100th celebration well into 2026 with numerous Opry 100 Honors shows, a performance at Carnegie Hall, and other special shows. For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry's anniversary year, visit opry.com and follow the Opry on Facebook , X , Instagram, TikTok and YouTube .

About Grand Ole Opry:

The Grand Ole Opry is the home of country music where artists and fans gather, in person and virtually, to celebrate and be part of country's past, present and future. Founded in Nashville in 1925 and today the longest-running live broadcast show in the world, the Opry strengthens its roots by constantly evolving. The Opry's members are country's most emblematic artists, and the show regularly showcases country music's top new talent. The Opry welcomes legions of fans to visit the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee – Music City, USA – to experience one of the 3-7 live shows it hosts per week; take a backstage tour; listen to live broadcasts on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, or its flagship home WSM Radio; and watch Opry Live on Saturday nights and Opry content all week long on Circle Country. The Grand Ole Opry is part of Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP).

