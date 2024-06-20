Grand Opening - June 5-7, 2024: The 17th Shanghai International Railway and Urban Rail Transit Exhibition

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail+Metro China 2024 took place on June 5th, 2024, at Shanghai New International Expo Center. As China's premier exhibition platform merging railway and urban rail transit technologies, it collaborates with global transportation authorities and domestic industry associations to drive innovation in the Asia Pacific region's rail sector (www.railmetrochina.)

International Participation and Procurement

Over 1,000 buyers from more than 10 countries, including France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Türkiye, and Qatar, attended for procurement exchanges. Government delegations from Indonesia, Russia, Singapore, and Malaysia presented their latest rail transit market plans and opportunities.

Signing Ceremony

On June 5th, a signing ceremony was held between CRSC International & PT Len Railway Systems and PT Huawei Tech Investment & PT Len Railway Systems. This event was witnessed by Mohamad Risal Wasal, Indonesia's Director General of Railways, Ministry of Transportation, Indonesia and Berlianto Situngkir, Indonesia's Consul General in Shanghai. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in their cooperation.

Enterprise Roadshow

Throughout the exhibition, various events such as buyer matchmaking, trade matching, and enterprise roadshows took place. They presented the company's brand and innovative products, engaging the audience with an interactive quiz.

Diverse and Exciting Forums

China International Railway Conference for Intercity and Urban Mass Transit (CIRC)

The China International Railway Conference for Intercity and Urban Mass Transit (CIRC) consists of the main forum along with four technical forums.

The main forum, known as the "2024 Global Rail Transit Corporation Conference (GRTCC)," took place on June 5th at the Expo Center. It gathered over 20 leaders and experts from more than 10 countries, including China, Germany, Indonesia, Türkiye, Malaysia, Laos, Singapore, India, Thailand, France, and Russia. They participated in thorough discussions on the development trends and technological innovations within railway and urban rail transit.

The CIRC conferences also hosted the "2024 Urban Rail Transit Intelligent Operation and Maintenance and Digital Transformation Development Forum," "2024 High-Quality Development and Going Global of Urban Rail Transit Forum," "2024 Metropolitan Circle Multi-Level Rail Transit Development Forum" and "4th Shanghai International Forum on the High-Quality Development of Railway and Urban Rail Transit Power Supply and Distribution Reliability and Digital Operation and Maintenance Technologies" These forums discussed global rail transit trends and promoted technological progress and innovation in the industry. Leaders and experts from suppliers, manufacturers, and system integrators deeply explored the challenges and solutions for high-quality development and international expansion of rail transit enterprises.

