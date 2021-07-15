Grand Opening - Pathology Laboratory

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Urology (NJU) unveiled their newly renovated pathology laboratory on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. This state-of-the-art lab offers world-class pathology services by integrating diagnostic excellence and unparalleled service.

NJU Grand Opening: World-Class Pathology Laboratory - Ribbon-cutting Ceremony. NJU Diagnostics: Dr. Adnan Savera and Laboratory Employees.

New Jersey Urology's Grand Opening ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by COO Victor Houtz, and speeches were given by CEO Scott Ciccarelli, Dr. Marty Goldstein, President, Dr. Adnan Savera, Executive Vice President and Medical Director, and honored guest Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia.



NJU DIAGNOSTICS PATHOLOGY LABORATORY

Located in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the 7,866 sq. ft. pathology laboratory, designed by Posen Architects, LLC and constructed by the Walsh Group, offers a world-class lab with state-of-the-art instruments, specialized and efficient processes for high throughput testing, and high quality results. Newly added is its Molecular department, which will further advance NJU's diagnostic armamentarium. NJU Diagnostics, a division of New Jersey Urology, has invested in cutting-edge molecular platforms, including PCR and Next Gen Sequencing, and new molecular assays include genetic testing for personalized care of oncology patients, COVID -19 testing, and PCR-based assay for UTI.

With this expansion, NJU Diagnostics now offers several anatomic and clinical pathology testing modalities and receives approximately 1,000 new specimens a day, performing over 27,000 tests monthly, totaling approximately 330,000 annually.

"As our understanding of cancer becomes more clear, it is apparent that successful treatment must be personalized," said Dr. Martin Goldstein, President of New Jersey Urology. "The opening of this lab will help us individualize our cancer treatment based on one's own genetic makeup and assist us in providing better prognostic information to our patients and their families."

Leading the charge, and a nationally recognized GU pathologist, is Dr. Adnan Savera, Executive Vice President and Medical Director of NJU Diagnostics. Dr. Savera is an elected Fellow of the International Society of Urological Pathology and College of American Pathologists and a member of the American Urological Association.

"Today's ceremony is a tangible reminder of our mission…deliver the highest quality and cutting-edge laboratory services," said Dr. Adnan Savera. "This has been possible, in part, by our unwavering commitment to Innovation and Excellence – which is in our DNA, and our renovated facility and new test offerings are a bold reflection of this commitment."

"With the introduction and continued investment into these cutting-edge, personalized services, we are delivering on our commitment of advancing care and improving patient outcomes," said Scott Ciccarelli, CEO.

About New Jersey Urology:

NJU is one of the largest urology practices in the United States. The practice provides complete urologic care and comprehensive individualized treatment at more than 60 convenient locations, including six state-of-the-art Cancer Treatment Centers. Utilizing the latest technology and techniques in the industry, NJU offers advanced urologic care with a personal touch.

About Urology Management Associates:

Urology Management Associates was formed to provide administrative services to New Jersey Urology. UMA enables NJU to continue to focus on providing world-class urology services while remaining a physician-led organization. UMA plans to partner with additional urology groups to provide administrative practice management services in the greater New York metropolitan area with long-term plans to expand nationally.

