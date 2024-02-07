Grand Opening: A Week of Wellness at Cafe Botanica - Where Healthy Never Tasted Better!

News provided by

Cafe Botanica

07 Feb, 2024, 09:08 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafe Botanica (cafe-botanica.com) is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening celebration from February 12th through Valentine's Day to February 17th. After parting ways with a national franchise, we're excited to present a locally sourced, carefully curated menu that prioritizes wholesomeness without breaking the bank. Join us for a week-long extravaganza filled with discounts, giveaways, and the chance to win free smoothies for a year!

Continue Reading
Grand Opening: Cafe Botanica Omaha! Join us at 10319 Pacific Street from Feb 12th-17th. Indulge in wholesome eats like Smoothies, Wraps, & more. Connect on socials: FB/IG (@cafe.botanica.heartland), Twitter (@cafe__botanica), TikTok (@cafe_botanica). Nebraska Eddie loves us—check out his 5-star review! 🌟 #Omaha #CafeBotanica
Grand Opening: Cafe Botanica Omaha! Join us at 10319 Pacific Street from Feb 12th-17th. Indulge in wholesome eats like Smoothies, Wraps, & more. Connect on socials: FB/IG (@cafe.botanica.heartland), Twitter (@cafe__botanica), TikTok (@cafe_botanica). Nebraska Eddie loves us—check out his 5-star review! 🌟 #Omaha #CafeBotanica

Cafe Botanica has earned a reputation among health-conscious foodies, including elite college athletes like the Huskers, who indulged in Build Your Own (BYO) Acai Bowls during spring training. Whether you're gearing up for a game or simply seeking daily nourishment, Cafe Botanica is your go-to.

Dive into a menu packed with good-for-you options – Smoothies, Fresh and Cold-Pressed Juice, Wraps, Salads, Toast, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls, Overnight Oats, Waffles, Organic Tea & Coffee, Superlattes, Snacks, and Baked Goods. Psst... our beneficial superfoods are the secret sauce, boosting your nutritional game. Looking for a weekend detox? Our Juice Cleanses are your ticket to refreshment.

We believe food is your fuel, and we're all about making smart choices. In a world where some prioritize profit over health, Cafe Botanica stands tall. Our menu is a daily-dozen of fresh, organic, and natural goodness.

Step into our Pinterest-worthy space adorned with vibrant fruit-themed walls, succulents, and inviting décor. It's the perfect cozy spot for work, study, or just chilling with friends. Come taste the healthy life at Cafe Botanica.

Join us for our Grand Opening at 10319 Pacific Street, Omaha, beginning on February 12th!

You can also visit us at our flagship location:
7811 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE

Coming soon to Lakeside:
2575 S. 171ST Court, Omaha, NE

Choose how you want to enjoy Cafe Botanica: take-out, catering, dine-in, or delivery – we've got you covered! Connect with us on social media: Facebook/Instagram (@cafe.botanica.heartland), Twitter (@cafe__botanica), and TikTok (@cafe_botanica). For orders and more information, visit www.cafe-botanica.com.

And remember, studies show that providing healthy meals in the office not only boosts employee morale but also enhances productivity. Consider Cafe Botanica for your next catering event to keep your team fueled and focused!

SOURCE Cafe Botanica

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.