Grand Opening at Serrano Village, New Homes in Rialto

California dreaming becomes a reality inside the gates of Serrano Village, with a private swimming pool, barbecue patio area and children's playground all set within a park-like atmosphere. Serrano Village features three floorplans with three to five bedrooms and up to three baths. The two-story homes range from 1,646 to 2,127 square feet, each with a two-car attached garage. Pricing starts in the mid $300,000s.

The distinct exteriors feature three different elevations and the spacious and comfortable interiors allow owners to create their own personal oasis. Interior living spaces feature ceramic tile entries, 9' ceilings (first floor,) raised panel interior doors, a Whirlpool appliance package, granite countertops, and maple shaker-style cabinetry. Additional technological and energy-efficient details such as RG6 and CAT5 cables for high-speed connections, USB charging stations, and tankless water heaters are just a few of the many included features.

Serrano Village is conveniently situated within just a few miles of a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, including Rialto's new Renaissance Marketplace, the new Rialto Marketplace featuring a Super Wal-Mart, and Fontana's Auto Club Speedway which hosts NASCAR and concert events year-round. Additionally, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Kaiser Medical Center are both less than 4 miles from Serrano Village. For those that enjoy outdoor activities, nearby Andreson and Rialto Parks offer acres of open space, including large, grassy areas and a variety of sports facilities. Serrano Village's central location near the 10, 15, 210, and 215 Freeways means convenient access to Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

RC Hobbs Companies is proud to bring over 50 years of experience and quality to every project they build. For over three generations, RC Hobbs Companies has been helping people build a better life. While many things have changed since their founding, one thing remains the same: their commitment to building quality and value into each of their homes and neighborhoods.

Homebuyers seeking additional information are encouraged to join the interest list at: www.rchobbs.com/serrano-village/ or call: (909) 853-5581. Brokers welcome.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-at-serrano-village-new-homes-in-rialto-300629148.html

SOURCE RC Hobbs Companies

Related Links

http://www.rchobbs.com

