GRAND OPENING: Celebrate A New Life at TruVida, a Christian Residential Addiction Treatment Center, launches Program For Drug Rehab in a Safe and Nurturing Community

The new residential properties are located in the Laguna Hills of Orange County, California. The estate is gated and features a tranquil backyard with lush gardens and built in barbeques, pool and spa. "When we previewed homes we looked for those that offer wonderful living space and a peaceful setting that can dovetail with our course of faith based treatment, " reports Mr. Nicholl, "These properties meet all of our standards and we are looking forward to welcoming our first clients to our new homes."

Celebrate A New Life gladly invites inquiries from family members and future clients. We are happy to explain our services and our faith based treatment approach, incorporating 12 step programs, therapeutic workshops, individual psychotherapy, group therapy, family therapy, spiritual counseling, physical fitness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and more. "Our Christian treatment center professionals creates each client's therapeutic plan according to their addiction history, physical health, mental health and spiritual needs," says Bobby Nicholl.

About Celebrate A New Life: Celebrate A New Life is a Christian Residential Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Program, located in the coastal communities of Orange County Southern California. As an integrated component of one of the very best treatment facilities and drug rehab programs in the United States, Celebrate A New Life culminates a Biblical Christ centered approach to healing, restoration, and reconciliation to God, family, and to one's own dignity and self-worth. Celebrate a New Life offers 30-60-90 day programs in a comfortable safe ocean environment. If you or a family member is in need of help call toll-free (800) 631-7753 24 hours a day seven days per week.

SOURCE TruVida

Related Links

https://www.truvida.com

