Grand Opening Celebration for Highly Efficient Sierra Cold Facility in Hamilton, Ontario

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra Supply Chain Services, a full-service Cold Chain provider, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in honour of their new state-of-the-art facility, Sierra Cold. The 65-million-dollar complex is located in Hamilton, ON, strategically situated within the Red Hill Business Park. The 65-foot-tall expansion boasts nearly 164,000 sq. ft. of storage space and over 36,000 pallet positions bringing the facility's grand total to 250,000 sq. ft. and 30,000 sq. ft. of food processing space.

New state-of-the-art facility, Sierra Cold Sierra Cold Facility in Hamilton, Ontario

Sierra Cold is a jewel of efficiency due to its implementation of energy saving systems such as Evapcold LCR and a Budzar Modular Engine Room. Expertly designed narrow aisles and raised ceiling heights maximize density, decreasing the facility's footprint and increasing storage capacity.

"We are excited to bring this state-of-the-art facility to market," said Rob Vanden Broek, CEO of Sierra Supply Chain Services. "High density and high efficiency are the future in 3PL supply chain and Sierra Cold will lead the way."

Ti Cold, an internationally recognized leader in the cold chain industry, has worked with long-term partners Sierra Supply Chain Services and Penta Properties to create a temperature-controlled facility developed with innovation in mind, resulting in an efficient and effective solution that meets the demands of cold chain users.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to continue our valued partnership with Sierra Supply Chain Services in support of this important project," said Sam Tippmann, President and CEO of Ti Cold. "This project continues the growth and expansion of our development footprint and is yet another exceptional example of market demand advancing cold chain infrastructure investment across North America. At Ti Cold, we feel privileged to be a part of an essential industry that brings value to so many, and is valued by so many," said Tippmann.

Sierra Cold is deeply valued in the area. "The fast-growing food processing sector reinforces the need for a multi-purpose facility like this. The time is now for Hamilton," Vanden Broek stated.

Sam Tippmann affirmed, "When it's the right time to build, you need the right partner. Ti Cold brings depth of experience to every aspect of the cold industry and we proudly use our expertise to help our clients through every step of the process."

"Ti Cold provides design and cold storage construction expertise that is best in class," said Vanden Broek. "Decades of pioneering experience and numerous cold chain patents positioned Ti Cold to be our partner of choice."

About Sierra Supply Chain: Sierra Supply Chain is a North American leader in comprehensive 3rd party supply chain services. Sierra Supply Chain Services sources, imports, and exports protein products; provides value add processing, as well as cold storage logistics, distribution, and warehousing. Penta Properties, part of Alinea Group Holdings Inc., is a landowner, developer, and owner of multiple buildings in the retail and employment sector throughout the GTA and the Hamilton-Niagara Regions.

About Ti Cold: Known as an award-winning, specialty industrial cold storage builder and developer with decades of experience in designing and building state-of-the-art facilities across the United States and Canada. Ti Cold utilizes time-honed expertise and advanced technology solutions to create efficient buildings that scale with a business and that are designed to maximize profitability through fully integrating operations and supply chain. Ti Cold provides a full suite of cold storage construction and development services, including master site planning, and operations guidance. Ti's consulting services help companies navigate the unique challenges associated with a rapidly changing industry. Ti Cold has offices in Florida and Indiana. Learn more online @ www.ticold.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Rob Adams,

260-424-2222,

[email protected]

SOURCE Ti Cold