FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Coram Deo Academy as we celebrate the Grand Opening of our new multipurpose building on the Flower Mound campus.
We will host an open house on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 4-5pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 5-6pm. Stay for our annual Night of Art (6-8pm) showcasing the award-winning work of our visual arts students, including senior portfolios. Food trucks will be on-site from 4-8pm. Coram Deo Academy is located at 4900 Wichita Trail in Flower Mound.
The facility has expanded to include a new 27,000 square foot multipurpose building. The centerpiece of this new building transforms from a gym to a performing arts platform. A state-of-the-art shelter can withstand storms of up to F5 in magnitude (250mph winds) providing safety to approximately 500 people.
Imagine a beautiful place where learning is designed to excite wonder in your student while preparing them for a lifetime of learning and a desire to bring glory to God. Picture a community where teachers and parents work to train your student - together. Envision a child learning each day, immersed in a method of study with a long history of success – Christian, classical, and collaborative education at Coram Deo Academy.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-coram-deo-academy-flower-mound-campus---new-27-000-square-foot-multipurpose-facility-300637765.html
SOURCE Coram Deo Academy
Share this article