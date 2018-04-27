Grand Opening Coram Deo Academy (Flower Mound Campus) - New 27,000 Square Foot Multipurpose Facility

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Coram Deo Academy as we celebrate the Grand Opening of our new multipurpose building on the Flower Mound campus.

We will host an open house on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 4-5pm with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 5-6pm. Stay for our annual Night of Art (6-8pm) showcasing the award-winning work of our visual arts students, including senior portfolios. Food trucks will be on-site from 4-8pm. Coram Deo Academy is located at 4900 Wichita Trail in Flower Mound.