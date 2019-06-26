Grand Opening for Century 21 Gavish Real Estate Pahrump Office

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate held the official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of its newest office in Pahrump, Nevada, the largest community located in Nye County. Agents and staff from the Las Vegas and Henderson office were in attendance along with Pahrump Valley car enthusiasts and Miss Pahrump pageant queens.

CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate

Guests enjoyed a tour of the new office space and viewed the many classic cars that entered the first annual CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate classic car show. The grand opening included food, raffles and professional judging and coordination of the classic cars.

"I am so thrilled we were able to spend the day with this community opening our new office," said Todd Butwinick, Chief Operating Officer of CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate. "I can't wait to see what the future brings for the relationship between CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate and the great city of Pahrump."

This grand opening marks the third grand opening for CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate and is just one of the many offices the company plans on opening.

Chief Executive Officer, Iddo Gavish, says, "We are so humbled by how the community has received us with open arms. This move allows us to house more agents so that we can better serve the growing community's needs."

About Century 21 Gavish Real Estate

With locations in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Pahrump, CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate provides reliable housing advice to all clients. The agents and staff are trained to ensure a positive real estate experience. CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate is a full-service company specializing in residential and commercial real estate, as well as property management. All agents are encouraged to reflect the spirit of exhilaration when they work within the company to guarantee the best experience possible from initial contact to closing.

As a leading real estate agency in Las Vegas, CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate helps shape the Las Vegas community with sponsored contests, toy drives and various volunteer opportunities to pay it forward.

For more information, visit www.gavishrealestate.com or call (702) 255-1145. There is only one CENTURY 21 Gavish, capice?

