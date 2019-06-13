Grand Opening, FUN-FOR-ALL, Extravaganza

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting with the very first putt back in 2004, Monster Mini Golf locations have been setting the standard for excellent Family Entertainment in their communities. June 15, 2019, Monster Mini Golf will be the official opening date for a new location in Cherry Hill, NJ. Owners Pete Goodwin, and Randi and Bob Lister are beyond excited. Randi Lister exclaims, "Every Monster Mini Golf is a dynamic environment, from our guests to our team members. Watching families and friends enjoying something that is affordable and entertaining for all ages, will be quite fulfilling." The new location address is 2040 Springdale Road, Suite 300. Pete Goodwin adds, "We simply cannot wait to present our experience to the communities that surround Cherry Hill." A soft opening is now complete, and an official Grand Opening Celebration is planned for Saturday, June 15, 2019. During the Grand Opening Celebration, the first one hundred guests to enter the building will receive FREE Mini Golf, and all guests throughout the day will be able to enter to win one of three Monster Mania Birthday Party packages (valued at $325 per package).

Monster Mini Golf

Monster Mini Golf Cherry Hill, NJ is an indoor Family Entertainment Center featuring an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, Virtual Reality attraction, state-of-the-art arcade area and two lushly decorated Birthday Party & Event rooms. As you enter, the beaming blacklights bring to life local witty, comical and relatable pop culture artwork belonging to Cherry Hill, surrounding cities and the state of New Jersey, as well as the exciting animatronic monsters. To create an energetic soundtrack to the experience, upbeat music pours out of their own radio station. Monster Mini Golf offers affordable family-friendly fun, seven days a week, all year round. Being indoors, weather is never an issue.

Monster Mini Golf™, licensed by Monster Entertainment, is corporate based out Las Vegas, NV. Currently, they are an international franchise with thirty locations either open or in development in the United States and Canada, including a KISS™ by Monster Mini Golf ™ (the legendary Rock Band), and Twilight™ Zone by Monster Mini Golf™ (the classic television series) as flagship locations in Las Vegas. For more in-depth information, please visit www.monsterminigolf.com.

CONTACTS:

Christina Vitagliano

Monster Entertainment

401-454-8100

216381@email4pr.com

Christopher King

Monster Entertainment

401-454-8100

216381@email4pr.com

Marty Farrell

Monster Entertainment

401-454-8100

216381@email4pr.com

SOURCE Monster Mini Golf