Grand Opening In Tucson's Mountain Vail Ranch

Mountain Vail Ranch III boasts a picturesque mountain backdrop, plus easy access to Vail District schools, I-10, shopping, UA Tech Park and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Priced from the upper $200,000s, inspired ranch and two-story floor plans offer 3 to 6 bedrooms and up to approximately 3,330 square feet. Exciting features in each new home include a GE® appliance package, granite countertops and hardwood cabinets. For an even wider selection of floor plans, buyers and agents can also check out Mountain Vail Ranch II, selling from the low $200,000s.

If building from the ground up, buyers will be able to work with a design consultant at Richmond American's Home Gallery™—offering hundreds of textures, fixtures and finishes to choose from.

To learn more about Mountain Vail Ranch, call 520.498.4145 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 195,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

