Grand Opening of Affordable Dentures & Implants in Stockton, CA Enhances Patient Access to Quality, Affordable Dental Care

Affordable Care

31 Aug, 2023

Practice joins Affordable Care's national network of supported dental practices

STOCKTON, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Stockton, California, located in Robinhood Plaza at 5756 Pacific Ave., Suite 40 in Stockton, is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices – supported by Affordable Care – that provide tooth replacement services. 

Affordable Dentures & Implants
From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, Affordable Dentures & Implants in Stockton, offers quality, affordable tooth replacement care to create a new smile that not only looks great, but has the potential to transform a patient's life, allowing them to eat, speak and smile with confidence again. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which adds faster, more convenient services with all dental care provided at one location, along with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including a CBCT scanner for a more accurate image of a patient's mouth.

The Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Stockton* is proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, including the practice's enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website or call (209) 390-4923.

*Practice Owner: Justin Moody, DDS, General Dentist, and Managing Dentist: Shahin Javidi, DMD, MA, General Dentist.

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®
Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 400 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Affordable Care
Affordable Care is America's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 425 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, in 42 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

