Grand Opening of Affordable Dentures & Implants in Vista, California Enhances Patient Access to Quality, Affordable Dental Care

May 15, 2024, 10:03 ET

Practice joins Affordable Care's national network of supported dental practices  

VISTA, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Affordable Dentures & Implants practice in Vista, California, located 510 Hacienda Drive, Suite 108-A, is now open. The practice joins the nation's largest provider network of dental practices – supported by Affordable Care – that provide tooth replacement services. 

From extractions and partial dentures to full dentures and dental implants, including implant-secured dentures, Affordable Dentures & Implants in Vista offers quality, affordable tooth replacement care.

Practice Owner Ernesto Delgado Perez, DDS, General Dentist, and the team at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Vista are proud to offer professional and compassionate care to patients. The practice is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice website, or call 1-800-DENTURE.

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®
Affordable Dentures & Implants practices make tooth replacement affordable for everyone. Founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, Affordable Dentures & Implant practices form the largest network of dental providers in the U.S., solely focused on tooth replacement solutions -- including dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions -- with more than 425 locations across 42 states. The mission of Affordable Dentures & Implants practices is to provide a smile for every budget, delivered with compassion, dignity, and respect. Visit affordabledentures.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Affordable Care
Affordable Care is America's largest dental support organization exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 450 affiliated dental practices, including Affordable Dentures & Implants, DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions and Advanced Dental Implant Center, in 43 states by providing innovative, non-clinical business and administrative support services to assist affiliated dental practices in providing their patients with access to high-quality, affordable tooth replacement solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-supported dental practice. Visit affordablecare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). 

