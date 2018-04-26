Grand Opening Of APEX Social Club And Camden Cocktail Lounge Set For Memorial Day Weekend

The party starts high in the sky on May 25th, when APEX opens its doors on the hotel's iconic 55th floor with a performance by the equally as iconic Nas. With the hip-hop icon in the house, the energy in APEX will be more than "illmatic," it will be legendary. When it comes to APEX and Nas, game respects game.

On May 26th, the party reaches new heights at APEX with Questlove from the Grammy Award-winning band The Roots, trading in his drumsticks and taking over the turntables, giving guests an experience that's straight fire.

APEX caps off its grand opening weekend on May 27th with the unexpected. Fresh from his band Blink 182's new residency show at The Pearl Theater, Travis Barker will take over APEX as DJ Stretch and DJ Spider rock the house, all while the bright lights of Vegas shine below.

While the party rages at APEX, Camden marches to its own beat on grand opening weekend. Taking its cue from the rambunctious gaming tables adjacent to it, Camden will provide a rousing, yet refined experience that focuses on incredibly unique craft cocktails, tableside mixology and a soundtrack cultivated by some of the best local and national DJs.

About Clique Hospitality at Palms

Andy Masi has helped transform the Las Vegas hospitality scene since the early 2000s and most recently has stepped into the San Diego scene. As he's done before in Las Vegas, he again teamed up with nightlife partners Ryan Labbe and Jason "JRoc" Craig, this time at the iconic Palms Casino Resort, where they reimagined and reinterpreted two legendary spaces. APEX Social Club and Camden Cocktail Lounge. Both venues, while distinctively different, have the same core principle: High-level service is tantamount.

About APEX Social Club

Located on the iconic 55th floor of the Palms Casino & Resort, APEX will offer an Instagram-worthy panoramic 360-degree view of Las Vegas, which, thanks to its distinct outdoor patio, also turns the 8,000-square-foot-space into an open-air social club. @APEXSocialClub #theviewhaschanged www.apexsocialclub.com

About Camden Cocktail Lounge

A dynamic cocktail lounge at its core, Camden Cocktail Lounge venue will focus on mind-blowing cocktails, all presented in a distinctive over-the-top manner and with a flair unlike anything seen before. Bartenders, all of them masters of mixology in their own right, will put their own whimsical spin on beloved classics or create new favorites for guests right before their very eyes. Camden blends luxury with approachability. @CamdenLV #CamdenCocktails www.camdenlv.com

About Palms Casino Resort: In 2016, Station Casinos LLC acquired Palms Casino Resort (the "Palms"). An all-encompassing, one-stop experience, the iconic property boasts three distinct towers and a diverse mix of bars, restaurants, live entertainment venues and immersive lifestyle experiences across a 95,000-square-foot casino. The Palms is now undergoing a $620 million renovation that will touch virtually every aspect of the property and is expected to transform the Palms into a "must see" gaming and entertainment destination by creating a mix of classic Vegas hospitality and extraordinary new experiences through world-class partnerships. www.palms.com and Palms Casino Resort on Twitter @Palms, on Instagram @PalmsCasinoResort and on Facebook.

Media Contact: The Influence. Ali@theinfluence.com | www.theinfluence.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-opening-of-apex-social-club-and-camden-cocktail-lounge-set-for-memorial-day-weekend-300637048.html

SOURCE Clique Hospitality