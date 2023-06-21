Grand Opening of Brindiamo Penthouse Celebrates Bardstown's Bourbon Capital Status

BARDSTOWN, Ky., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bourbon Capital Alliance, in partnership with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Brindiamo Penthouse, located on the top floor of the iconic Spalding Hall in downtown Bardstown. This magnificent space made possible by a generous $150,000 donation from the Brindiamo Group, a Nashville-based beverage alcohol industry consulting firm, promises to become a centerpiece for bourbon enthusiasts that reflects Bardstown's status as the Bourbon Capital of the World.

The Brindiamo Penthouse is a luxurious retreat dedicated to the celebration of bourbon. Situated within historic Bardstown's Spalding Hall, this meticulously designed sanctuary pays tribute to Kentucky's rich bourbon heritage. Watch Now: Behind-the-scenes look at the Grand Opening of the Brindiamo Penthouse

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear expressed his excitement, stating, "Kentucky's signature bourbon industry is a vital part of the commonwealth's continued success, whether that is through production, tourism or the numerous other opportunities the sector brings to our state. I am thrilled to see this new venue opening in Nelson County and the prosperity that bourbon continues to create throughout this region and statewide. Congratulations to the Bardstown community and everyone who had a hand in making this project possible."

The Brindiamo Penthouse will serve as a multifunctional venue for the Bourbon Capital Alliance, offering an exclusive setting for member meetings, tastings and enhanced exposure to the nine partner distilleries. The space will also house the Bourbon Capital Academy's purpose-built classroom, designed to provide an immersive bourbon education experience complete with sensory components, interactive elements and the renowned Taste of Bardstown flight board featuring delectable bourbons from partner distilleries.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Brindiamo Penthouse to the world!" said Sam Lacy, Executive Director of the Bourbon Capital Alliance. "This extraordinary space embodies the essence of Bardstown's bourbon heritage. Thanks to the generous donation from the Brindiamo Group and our partnership with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, we have transformed the space into a premium meeting venue for the Bourbon Capital Guild and a cutting-edge classroom for our Bourbon Capital Academy."

Jeff Hopmayer, Founder of the Brindiamo Group, expressed his support: "By contributing to the funding of this exceptional facility, Brindiamo Group is proud to be a part of advancing the Bourbon Capital Alliance, Kentucky Bourbon Festival, and the Bourbon Capital Academy. This dedicated space will serve as a focal point for raising awareness and knowledge about bourbon, further enhancing the global success of Kentucky bourbon."

"We could not be more excited to help create and unveil the new Brindiamo Penthouse," said David Mandell, Chairman of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. "This tremendously generous gift supports the bourbon industry, the KBF, and the community of Bardstown, Kentucky."

The concept and design of the Brindiamo Penthouse were meticulously crafted by the acclaimed firm Joseph & Joseph + Bravura Architects, renowned for their expertise in creating exceptional spaces.

About the Bourbon Capital Alliance

The Bourbon Capital Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Bardstown, KY. Established in 2017, the organization has been dedicated to fostering additional bourbon experiences and events, enhancing the visual presence of bourbon in Bardstown/Nelson County, and preserving and promoting the rich bourbon heritage and culture.

About the Brindiamo Group, LLC

Founded in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a leading consulting firm and one of the world's largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers. Comprised of seasoned entrepreneurs and executives with over 150 years of combined experience in the spirits industry, the Brindiamo Group has provided expert guidance and strategic partnerships to distilleries, brands, and individuals worldwide, shaping the future of the beverage alcohol industry.

About the Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Bardstown, KY)

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival, scheduled for September 15-17, 2023, is a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon and the esteemed Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky. What originated as a Bourbon tasting dinner has evolved into an authentic and immersive experience that brings together bourbon enthusiasts from across the globe. With over three decades of history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival stands as one of the Commonwealth's premier cultural festivals.

