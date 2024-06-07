Grand Opening of Bussani Mobility Team in Kingston, NY is a Hit with Local Community

Providing Accessible Vehicles to People with Disabilities in Ulster County and Beyond

KINGSTON, N.Y., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bussani Mobility Team officially opened a new location this week at 38 Old Sawkill Rd., Kingston, NY, with a ribbon cutting ceremony taking place on June 5. The company provides accessible vehicle sales, service, and rentals to people living with disabilities in Ulster County and the surrounding area.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at Bussani Mobility Team's new Kingston location.

With approximately 75 people in attendance, the grand opening event was hosted by Jess Davis, Vice President, Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce. "The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome The Bussani Mobility Team to the Ulster region," said Davis. "Bussani Mobility is filling a critical need for our neighbors facing mobility challenges by offering a fleet of high-quality vehicles that can be customized to meet one's needs. This multigenerational, family-owned business will bring people from near and far to our area, therefore supporting the local economy while, most importantly, enhancing the quality of life for so many individuals and families. The attendance at the grand opening ribbon cutting is a proof point of the need for businesses like Bussani Mobility Team in our communities."

Bussani Mobility Team's three co-owners ─ Daniel Bussani, Daniel Walsh, and Stephen Wilmer ─ were on hand at the grand opening, along with the company Founder John Bussani, and several Bussani staff including Kingston Mobility Specialist Anise Pettersen (who is the main interface with customers in Ulster).

"We're so excited to have established a location in Kingston, and it has been incredible working with the Ulster Chamber of Commerce," said Daniel Bussani, co-owner, Bussani Mobility Team. "The grand opening event showed just how supportive the local business community is here in Ulster. It was great to have so many people turn out to celebrate with us, and with such optimism all around. Now, many more people are aware of the mobility challenges that people with disabilities face in their daily lives, and how we can help them with accessible vehicles that meet their needs for more independent living."

Special guests at the event included: Anthony Mignone, RCAL (Resource for Accessible Living), receiving a donation from Bussani Mobility Team; Deborah Mellon, Impossible Dream accessible catamaran, receiving a donation from Bussani Mobility Team; Micah Morrison, WWII veteran and Bussani Mobility Team customer; Michael Ehmann, Consolidated Medical, offering a wheelchair repairs clinic; a representative from Ten Broek and Golden Hill Transportation; and Canine Companions for Independence, with puppies in training. The roster demonstrates that Bussani Mobility Team always works towards supporting their customers in all areas of mobility, well beyond their personal transportation needs.

Bussani Mobility Team was honored to receive a Certificate of Recognition from Congressman Pat Ryan; and a representative of Senator Michelle Hinchey was also in attendance.

At the grand opening, free mobility vehicle inspections were offered, as were accessible vehicle tours. The Ralph Mobile, from accessible vehicle manufacturer BraunAbility, was on display; it is a historic accessible vehicle (one of the very first!) and always a conversation starter. Participants also enjoyed meeting new friends and engaging in lively conversation, as well good food and refreshments throughout the day.

The Kingston location is the fourth for Bussani Mobility Team. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in business this year, Bussani Mobility Team also has offices in Bethpage and Smithtown on Long Island, and in Mamaroneck in Westchester County.

Bussani Mobility Team (www.bussanimobility.com) is a leading provider of automotive mobility products and services for people with disabilities. The company helps people with disabilities regain the freedom and independence to go where they want to go and do what they want to do. Established in 1974 with headquarters in Bethpage, NY (Nassau County) and now with offices in Smithtown (Suffolk County), Mamaroneck (Westchester County), and Kingston (Ulster County), Bussani Mobility Team is a market leader in the Tri-State (NY, NJ, CT) area. The company's team of experts offers: a complete line of wheelchair vans and mobility equipment from top manufacturers available for purchase or rental, wheelchair accessible taxis and other commercial-use vehicles, a full-service automotive shop, a 24-hour emergency service, special financing options, insurance services, and in-store mobility specialists who are dedicated to meeting their customers' every need with a highly personal touch. For more information, visit the company website, call 845-450-1980 for the Kingston location, or email [email protected].

