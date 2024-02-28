Grand Opening of "El Segundo," a Pop-Up Taco Restaurant from SubCulture

A Fusion of Flavor and Cultural Experience at The Peach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Palm Beach's vibrant creative hub, "The Peach," is gearing up for the grand opening of "El Segundo," a pop-up taco concept from the esteemed Subculture Group. Located at 3950 Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach, El Segundo is the brainchild of Rodney Mayo and Vaughan Dugan, two visionaries renowned for their innovative contributions to the local dining scene.

"El Segundo" offers a delectable menu featuring genuine, flavorful Mexican dishes that take diners on a journey through the streets of Mexico. Complemented by expertly crafted cocktails highlighting the versatility of agave spirits, our offerings promise a casual yet vibrant culinary adventure.

Culinary Director Chef Angelo Arboleda ensures that every dish at El Segundo reflects authenticity and passion. Alongside our tantalizing regular menu, guests can indulge in featured menu items such as our house-smoked Mole Chicken Wings, Brisket Burnt Ends tacos, squash blossom tacos, and traditional Al Pastor and Birria tacos. Additionally, Chef Arboleda will showcase daily main dish specials, adding an element of surprise and excitement to every visit.

Under mixologist Angela Dugan's guidance, our bar welcomes patrons with a carefully curated selection of tequila and mezcal, alongside a curated selection of Mexican beers and craft cocktails.

Nestled within the historic confines of an 1870s carriage house, El Segundo breathes new life into this iconic structure. Formerly an auto repair shop, the carriage house represents culinary ingenuity and cultural revival.

Rodney Mayo, one of the partners in El Segundo and owner of The Peach, shares his excitement, stating, "The uniqueness is in the concept itself, being an art and culture destination. We want people to come to The Peach and stay for a while since there is so much to take in, and what better way to get them to stay than delicious food & cocktails."

Owner Vaughan Dugan adds, "Seeing all of this come together in an eclectic venue like the old carriage house is truly remarkable. It celebrates food, beverage, art, and community."

El Segundo will host an opening celebration on Sunday, March 3rd, at 1 pm, featuring live music by Latin-Reggae-Funk band Xperimento, a DJ, cornhole, dominos, and local marketplace vendors. Beyond the flavorful offerings, El Segundo will enrich the cultural landscape of The Peach with weekend markets, family "Asado" gatherings, and monthly showcases featuring emerging artists, low-rider car shows, and more.

Join us at El Segundo, where every bite tells a story, and every moment is infused with flavor and flair. For more information, please visit El Segundo's website at www.ElSegundoWPB.com

About SubCulture Group: SubCulture Group rebels against the ordinary, driven by the belief that originality is the best form of rebellion. Founded by Rodney Mayo over 35 years ago, our eclectic collection of over 20 establishments spans Miami to Jupiter. From vibrant nightclubs to cozy coffee shops, we offer diverse experiences for every taste. Where rebellion meets creativity.

