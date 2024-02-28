Grand Opening of "El Segundo," a Pop-Up Taco Restaurant from SubCulture

News provided by

SubCulture Group

28 Feb, 2024, 10:41 ET

A Fusion of Flavor and Cultural Experience at The Peach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Palm Beach's vibrant creative hub, "The Peach," is gearing up for the grand opening of "El Segundo," a pop-up taco concept from the esteemed Subculture Group. Located at 3950 Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach, El Segundo is the brainchild of Rodney Mayo and Vaughan Dugan, two visionaries renowned for their innovative contributions to the local dining scene.

Continue Reading
El Segundo WPB
El Segundo WPB

"El Segundo" offers a delectable menu featuring genuine, flavorful Mexican dishes that take diners on a journey through the streets of Mexico. Complemented by expertly crafted cocktails highlighting the versatility of agave spirits, our offerings promise a casual yet vibrant culinary adventure.

Culinary Director Chef Angelo Arboleda ensures that every dish at El Segundo reflects authenticity and passion. Alongside our tantalizing regular menu, guests can indulge in featured menu items such as our house-smoked Mole Chicken Wings, Brisket Burnt Ends tacos, squash blossom tacos, and traditional Al Pastor and Birria tacos. Additionally, Chef Arboleda will showcase daily main dish specials, adding an element of surprise and excitement to every visit.

Under mixologist Angela Dugan's guidance, our bar welcomes patrons with a carefully curated selection of tequila and mezcal, alongside a curated selection of Mexican beers and craft cocktails.

Nestled within the historic confines of an 1870s carriage house, El Segundo breathes new life into this iconic structure. Formerly an auto repair shop, the carriage house represents culinary ingenuity and cultural revival.

Rodney Mayo, one of the partners in El Segundo and owner of The Peach, shares his excitement, stating, "The uniqueness is in the concept itself, being an art and culture destination. We want people to come to The Peach and stay for a while since there is so much to take in, and what better way to get them to stay than delicious food & cocktails."

Owner Vaughan Dugan adds, "Seeing all of this come together in an eclectic venue like the old carriage house is truly remarkable. It celebrates food, beverage, art, and community."

El Segundo will host an opening celebration on Sunday, March 3rd, at 1 pm, featuring live music by Latin-Reggae-Funk band Xperimento, a DJ, cornhole, dominos, and local marketplace vendors. Beyond the flavorful offerings, El Segundo will enrich the cultural landscape of The Peach with weekend markets, family "Asado" gatherings, and monthly showcases featuring emerging artists, low-rider car shows, and more.

Join us at El Segundo, where every bite tells a story, and every moment is infused with flavor and flair. For more information, please visit El Segundo's website at www.ElSegundoWPB.com

About SubCulture Group: SubCulture Group rebels against the ordinary, driven by the belief that originality is the best form of rebellion. Founded by Rodney Mayo over 35 years ago, our eclectic collection of over 20 establishments spans Miami to Jupiter. From vibrant nightclubs to cozy coffee shops, we offer diverse experiences for every taste. Where rebellion meets creativity.

Media Contact:
Bobby Velez
[email protected]
5612064031

SOURCE SubCulture Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.